March Madness TV sales: final deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more

The Final Four is this weekend which means March Madness TV sales are coming to an end. We've sorted through all the available offers to bring you the best March Madness TV deals below from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.



Our top March Madness TV sale picks include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 70-inch set, with prices starting at just $260 and different features like HDR, smart functionality, and voice control.

To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of TVs into three categories: the outright best TV for watching your favorite team, the best mid-range TV, and the best budget TV. We've also included a range of different sizes in each category and picked a standout bargain for our March Madness TV deal of the week.



See our pick of the top TV deals below, and keep in mind, most March Madness sales will end this weekend, so you should snag an incredible bargain now before it's too late.

March Madness TV Deal of the Week

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - An incredible price, our March Madness TV deal of the week is this Hisense 70-inch set that's on sale for $529.99. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and comes with a handy voice remote.

The best March Madness TV deals 2021:



The LG CX Series is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the tournament. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that emit their own light, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in four different screen sizes and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features a voice remote.



Shop more of our top picks for the best March Madness TV sales for watching the tournament.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q70T Series 4K TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Amazon

Save $102 - Amazon has a nice $100 price cut on this Samsung 55-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen for the QLED TV which delivers exceptional picture quality and the Ambient Mode feature allows your TV to transform into enticing visuals and blend in with your home's decor.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This March Madness OLED TV has a nice $200 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $1,299.99 $948 at Walmart

Save $352 - Packed with premium features, Walmart has this TCL 65-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $948. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.

Our March Madness mid-range pick is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes and is part of Sony's X900H lineup, which means you'll get a stunning picture with impressive upscaling. The Android smart TV also works with the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more. The Sony TV will also look attractive in your home thanks to the narrow bezel and ultra-thin design.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range March Madness TV sales.

Hisense 55-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - An incredible price, this March Madness deal from Best Buy includes this Hisense 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $329.99. The smart set comes with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in and includes a handy voice remote.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can save $50 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Walmart

Save $102 - Walmart has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $897.99. The Samsung set comes with smart capabilities and delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors thanks to the Crystal display and processor 4K.

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the handy voice remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision Atmos.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget March Madness TV sales.

Insignia 55-inch 4K smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon has this 55-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $349.99. This 2020 smart set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $449.9 9 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $349.99 at Best Buy's March Madness sale. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in for easy streaming and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $648 at Walmart

Save $110 - Enjoy the big dance on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $648 at Walmart. This March Madness TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

Sling TV deal for March Madness

Still working out your best March Madness live stream options? If you're a cord-cutter, Sling TV prices are some of the cheapest options out there (with packages starting from a mere $35 per month).

What's more, Sling TV has a special March Madness deal running right now that's well worth considering. Pay for three months of Sling upfront, and it will let you knock $100 off the usual price of an AirTV 2 box and HD antenna. That means 50+ DVR recording hours and free access to local channels from the likes of CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC, all integrated in your channel planner.

Sound like a slam dunk of a deal to you? Then follow this link through to Sling TV's website to claim it.

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.