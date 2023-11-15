The 9 best Black Friday TV deals are live - $1,000 off Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Black Friday is nearly a week away and unsurprisingly there are some really great deals available right now, but the best early offers are on TVs specifically.

This year's Black Friday TV deals include massive discounts on some of the best TVs on the market from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. There are so many genuinely good bargains that I've gone through all the available sales to bring you the nine best Black Friday TV deals that are live.

Some highlights include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, Amazon's best-selling 50-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $289.99, and Samsung's 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of $579.99. These Black Friday TV deals are all fantastic value - and offer something for every budget.



While the adage is that retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for November 24, that is not the case anymore. You can find record-low prices right now, thanks to retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon; all of which have launched early Black Friday TV deals to help consumers spread their holiday shopping and bag an early bargain. In fact, Best Buy has a Black Friday price match guarantee, which means if the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season, the retailer will match it.

Remember that the Black Friday TV deals I've listed below all include record-low prices, and I can't guarantee you'll find a lower price at the official Black Friday event.

The 9 best Black Friday TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Price Match Guarantee: The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which makes it one of the best Black Friday TV deals so far.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

$1,050 discount: Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Best-selling TV: If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, the Amazon 4-Series is one of Amazon's best-selling TVs and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

Price Match Guarantee: This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Price Match Guarantee: Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Price Match Guarantee: If you're looking for a massive display in our Black Friday TV deals roundup, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series set on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

Lowest price: The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker as well, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Cheapest deal: Our cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon HD Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of just $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

You can also see more of today's best Black Friday OLED TV deals and the Best Buy Black Friday deals event and shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals.