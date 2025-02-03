The excellent Nvidia Shield TV Pro just got a rare discount at Amazon

Do you want to transform your old TV with one of the best streaming devices and gain access to all the best apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime? Well, you might have heard of the Fire TV Cube or Roku streaming sticks, but did you know that Nvidia has an incredible offering that is well worth a look? And thanks to a deal we've just spotted, you can get the Nvidia Shield TV Pro at Amazon for $179.99 (was $199.99) – that's its lowest price in months

It's incredibly rare to see the Shield TV Pro discounted, and even though it's only $20 off, it still makes the offer very tempting. This streaming device provides a high level of performance, has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for hands-free voice controls, and you can even access GeForce Now to play the latest games on your TV.

Today’s best Nvidia Shield TV Pro deal

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Streaming devices come in all shapes and sizes but if you want a premium offering, then it doesn't get much better than the Shield TV Pro. The device from Nvidia gives you cutting-edge AI upscaling capabilities and full support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. One of the other benefits of this product is that you get the latest version of Android TV, which serves as a gateway to Nvidia’s game-streaming service, Geforce Now.

In our estimations, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the best streaming box on the market. You can read more about why we thought that in our Nvidia Shield TV Pro review.

Those who love watching all their favourite shows in 4K will be blown away by Nvidia's new AI upscaling feature. After being 'trained' using thousands of hours of footage, the model is well-placed to deliver sharp content every single time.

Alongside opening up a world of TV shows and films, it is also ideal for turning your TV into a powerful gaming machine. So, whether you're after high-spec PC gaming streamed to your TV or 4K movies in multiple HDR formats, the Shield TV Pro has got you covered.

If you're happy with cheap and cheerful, then have a look at the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick deals. They might be a fraction of the price but they do offer a more limited set of features.