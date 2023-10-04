Quick! The best TV in the world just crashed to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

The best TV in the world, according to TechRadar, is the stunning LG C2 OLED TV, and just ahead of the October Prime Day sale (scheduled for October 10 and 11), Amazon has slashed the 65-inch model down to $1,496.99 (was $2,099.99). That's a whopping $600 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

• Shop more early Prime Day deals



We've ranked the LG C2 OLED at the top of our best TV list thanks to its excellent picture quality, sleek and slim design, and reasonable price. You're getting a gorgeous OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the current offer at Best Buy and Walmart. We don't expect to see this specific model reduced any further at the official October Amazon Prime Day sale, or even the upcoming Black Friday deals event. If you want a gorgeous high-end OLED display at an excellent price, we highly recommend this early Prime Day deal on LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV.

Early Prime Day deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and just before Prime Day, Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99. In our LG C2 OLED review, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Price check: Walmart: $1,549 / Best Buy: $1,699.99

More of today's best OLED TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to the LG C2, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,799.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony A80L 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set ahead of Prime Day, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to the upcoming Black Friday TV deals event and the 2023 Amazon Black Friday deals event.