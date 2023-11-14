My pick for the best value 77-inch OLED TV just crashed to a record low for Black Friday

I review TVs for a living so know a good deal when I see one, which is why I think this discount is the best Black Friday deal around so far. One of my surprise hits of 2023 just got an outstanding price cut. It's the LG 77-inch B3 OLED 4K TV and it's on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,296.99) at Amazon – that's its lowest price ever.

Hands down, this is one of the best TVs released in 2023. The LG B3 brings plenty of performance and outstanding picture quality at a cheaper price than its more premium counterparts, the LG C3 and LG G3. While it's not as bright as those two models, the B3 still offers stunning black levels and rich contrast that movie fans will enjoy. It also comes packed with gaming features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync and ALLM that take it to the next level.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

This massive OLED 4K smart TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. At under $1,800, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 77-inch LG B3, meaning you can get a big screen OLED for less.

If you're looking for a massive OLED TV at a reasonable price, taking advantage of this deal is a great idea as it's one of the best OLED TVs around and based on price vs performance, it's easy to see why I picked this as the best value OLED of 2023.

In my review of the LG B3, I said that the "picture quality is nothing short of superb". Thanks to brilliant contrast and punchy, vibrant color, "the B3 has a picture that rivals the C3 and even holds it own against the G3". The B3 is an excellent alternative to those two more premium LG OLEDs, especially in the larger sizes.

I also described the LG B3 as the dark horse of OLED TVs in 2023, thanks to that picture quality and its excellent gaming support, which more than exceeded my expectations. It may not be the most premium TV on the market, but if you're after a giant OLED TV, the LG B3 is one to check out.

If you're after something a bit different, check out some of the other best Black Friday TV deals we've found today below.

Hisense U8K 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,949.99 now $1,296.36 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this pre-Black Friday deal on the 75-inch model lops just over $650 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV: The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

$750 discount: Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

