I review TVs for a living and these are the 8 best Cyber Monday TV deals I've seen

Cyber Monday is here, which means I've been searching through Cyber Monday deals for all the best discounted TVs I can find. As a TV reviewer, I know what a great deal looks like when it comes to display tech, features and screen size, so you can trust that I'll only include the best here.

In terms of TVs, there are a mix of sizes and technologies on offer at the moment to suit every budget, from OLED displays to budget, smaller LEDs and everything in between. Among these deals are some of the best TVs available, including some TechRadar Choice Award winners. Keep reading to find eight of the best Cyber Monday TV deals I've found so far.

US deals

UK deals

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Cyber Monday. You get 4K Ultra-HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Sony X90K 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Walmart

This is a lot of very high-quality TV for the price! It's a 2022 TV, but its image processing is excellent, which is what you need when blowing up an image across a big 75-inch screen. It's also got an excellent panel, so you'll get uniform and bright images over the whole thing. It's also got the latest gaming features, including special 'Perfect for PS5' features that only Sony TVs offer.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Samsung for Cyber Monday. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs: be that shows, movies or gaming.

UK deals

Samsung CU8500 43-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £379 with half-price soundbar offer at Very

This TV is essentially the same as the Samsung CU8000, which got a positive review from us for its rich colours and excellent 4K detail, plus its strong smart TV software. The really juicy deal here is not only the TV, but that Very is offering a half-price Samsung soundbar with it. We'd recommend the Samsung HT-C430 (£199 at Very), which is the right size for this 43-inch TV, and would cost just £99 with this deal, so you'd pay under £500 for both the TV and a big, powerful audio upgrade. Details of this offer are in the TV's description page on Very.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch: was £649.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

This has previously been £399, so it may drop again – but Amazon promises an instant refund of the difference if it does, so feel free to buy today and hope you get some back! Even if it stays at this price, it's still a solid deal for a 50-inch 4K TV that gives strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

TCL QM8B 55-inch mini-LED TV: was £799 now £649 at Amazon

A good-size TV with mini-LED for ultra-bright images and better contrast, for under £700? This is quite the value package, especially since it comes with QLED tech for richer colours, and 4K 120Hz and VRR support for gaming. We haven't tested this variant of this model, but given how good TCL's bang for the buck is in its mini-LED TVs generally, it looks like a great deal.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,089 at PRC Direct with cashback

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one, and it's a great price – though it did briefly drop £100 lower over Black Friday. The price we've listed above includes a £100 cashback offer; on PRC's website, you'll see the price as £1,189.

These are some of the best TV deals I've seen today. Starting in the US, we have the Amazon Fire TV 4-series, which gives you a 4K, smart TV picture in a 50-inch size for under $250. Next is the 48-inch LG A2, which sits on our list of the best OLED TVs as the most affordable OLED. It gives you access to OLED technology for under $550, which is a no-brainer in my opinion.

I'd also highlight the Sony X90K, which has deep black levels and rich, accurate color in a 75-inch size for $898. This is seriously good value for a Sony TV of this size and model. Finally, there's the 65-inch Samsung S90C, which is a stunning TV and it won our TV of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards, thanks to its glorious picture, gaming performance and attractive design.

In the UK, the 43-inch Samsung CU8500 is not only a cheap £379 for Samsung's mid-range LED, but it also comes with a half-price soundbar offer to boost the sound. There's also the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which surprised us with its colorful, yet natural looking image and for this, we chose it as 'best value TV' at the TR Choice Awards.

Next is the TCL QM8, a budget mini-LED TV that offered an incredible 2321 nits of peak brightness when we measured the 65-inch version in our review. This deal on the 55-inch set means you get it for under £650, which is an amazing deal for TCL. Finally, there's the 55-inch version of the Samsung S90C, which we talked about above, but this deal in the UK sees it at its lowest ever price of £1,089 (after a cashback claim).

