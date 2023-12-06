Looking for a new TV? These 8 deals will suit every budget

As the weather outside gets frightful, you're probably looking to snuggle up indoors with a good Christmas movie. If you've picked up one of the best 4K movies, then you'll need one of the best 4K TVs to make the most of it.

If that's enough to convince you to upgrade your set, then there are some great deals to advantage of at the moment. Not sure where to search for these? Look no further as we've been scouring for all the best TV deals we can find and have rounded up eight below to suit every budget.

Some of the TVs below are the best TVs you can buy and there's even five-star TVs and award winners from this years Techradar Choice Awards. So if you're looking for that deal that's worth upgrading your TV, these will be the ones to check out.

US deals

UK deals

Best holiday TV deals in the US

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon and it's still on sale for 31% off. It had hit a record-low price of $289.99 on Cyber Monday so this isn't the cheapest we've seen it but given bundles still on offer with Amazon's Fire TV soundbar, we still think it's worth highlighting. You get 4K Ultra-HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy had the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99 on Cyber Monday and while that has since crept up, it's still offering a $700 saving. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Sony X90K 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 at Walmart

This is a lot of very high-quality TV for the price! It's a 2022 TV, but its image processing is excellent, which is what you need when blowing up an image across a big 75-inch screen. It's also got an excellent panel, so you'll get uniform and bright images over the whole thing. It's also got the latest gaming features, including special 'Perfect for PS5' features that only Sony TVs offer. We've seen it cheaper at $898 before, but this is still a fantastic TV for under $1,000.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Samsung for Cyber Monday. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs: be that shows, movies or gaming.

Best Christmas TV deals in the UK

Samsung CU8500 43-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £379 with half-price soundbar offer at Very

This TV is essentially the same as the Samsung CU8000, which got a positive review from us for its rich colours and excellent 4K detail, plus its strong smart TV software. The really juicy deal here is not only the TV, but that Very is offering a half-price Samsung soundbar with it. We'd recommend the Samsung HT-C430 (£199 at Very), which is the right size for this 43-inch TV, and would cost just £99 with this deal, so you'd pay under £500 for both the TV and a big, powerful audio upgrade. Details of this offer are in the TV's description page on Very.

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,599 at PRC Direct

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. We've seen this cheaper at £1,499 before, but this is still an excellent price as many retailers have raised the price back to £1,899!

Hisense 55-inch U7K mini-LED TV: was £1,199 now £699 at Amazon

The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. If you're looking for a TV that has it all, this is a seriously well-equipped TV.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,189 at PRC Direct

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one, and it's a great price – though it was lower a few couple of weeks ago, but for this TV, this is still a fantastic deal.

These are some of the best TV deals I've seen after seeing hundreds of deals over the past few weeks. Starting in the US, we have the Amazon Fire TV 4-series, which gives you a 4K, smart TV picture in a 50-inch size for under $310. Next is the 48-inch LG A2, which sits on our list of the best OLED TVs as the most affordable OLED. It gives you access to OLED technology for under $550, which is a no-brainer in my opinion.

I'd also highlight the Sony X90K, which has deep black levels and rich, accurate color in a 75-inch size for $998. This is seriously good value for a Sony TV of this size and model. Finally, there's the 65-inch Samsung S90C, which is a stunning TV and it won our TV of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards, thanks to its glorious picture, gaming performance and attractive design.

In the UK, the 43-inch Samsung CU8500 is not only a cheap £379 for Samsung's mid-range LED, but it also comes with a half-price soundbar offer to boost the sound. There's also the LG G3, which we rate as the best LG TV for picture quality. One of our gripes when we reviewed it was that it wasn't as good value as other brands on the market and even though this isn't the cheapest we've seen it, for £1,599 it's still excellent value.

Next is the Hisense U7K. It comes with lots of excellent features for a modest price tag. If our review of the Hisense U8K is anything to go by, the Hisense U7K is sure to be a winner as well. Finally, there's the 55-inch version of the Samsung S90C, which we talked about above, but this deal in the UK sees discounted to £1,189.

