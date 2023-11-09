How to watch The Curse online: live stream the new Emma Stone comedy from anywhere

How to watch The Curse

You can stream The Curse on Paramount Plus worldwide. If you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. In the US, it's also available to watch on Showtime. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home and can't access Paramount Plus.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has returned to TV to lead Paramount Plus' latest original series, The Curse. The darkly comic ten-parter from the minds of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie (both of who also star) has been hugely anticipated since critics got a sneak peek at the New York Film Festival last month and will land weekly on Paramount Plus.

Stone's Whitney Siegel and her husband Asher (Fielder) head to smalltown New Mexico where they propose to make a docuseries about bringing eco-conscious housing to the community. But things don't get off to the best of starts when Asher gets on the wrong side of a local child who purportedly casts a – you guessed it – curse on him.

It doesn't take long before strange things begin happening and the well-intentioned newlyweds soon feel very much out of their depth in parts unknown. It doesn't help that Dougie (Safdie), the TV producer making the show, seems to have his own motives for taking on the project that aren't necessarily too savory.

Prepare for "a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones" as Paramount puts it, with themes of gentrification, white savior complex and the cult of reality TV intertwined with the supernatural. And if the involvement of Stone, Fielder and Safdie wasn't reason enough to tune in already, then it's worth noting that distributors A24 have a hand in this one – they of Euphoria, Ramy, Irma Vep and Beef on the small screen, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, Past Lives and Talk to Me at cinemas.

Judging from the gushing reviews and the hype surrounding the show, it could well be your next box-set obsession. So follow our guide for full details on how to watch The Curse online from anywhere.

How to watch The Curse in the US online and without cable

The Curse will stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US, with the premiere set for Friday, November 10, and new episodes set to be released weekly on Fridays. A subscription costs $11.99 per month, but you can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus that will let you watch Showtime content absolutely free. Better yet, you can extend the trial to 30 days by using the code WANTMORE at checkout. Episodes also air on Showtime at 10pm ET/PT every Sunday, starting November 12. So if you have Showtime as part of your cable plan, you're good to go. Alternatively, the channel is available as part of a $10 per month add-on for Sling TV, which starts at $40, and a $10.99 per month add-on for Fubo, which starts at $74.99.

How to watch The Curse online everywhere else

The Curse is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus all over the world. The show premieres on the platform in North America on Friday, November 10. In countries such as the UK and Australia, it's a day later. The Paramount Plus price is £6.99 / AU$9.99 per month, but all new users get a free 7-day trial – although that becomes 30 days if you use the code WANTMORE when you sign up.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Frasier, Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League soccer.

How to watch The Curse from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream The Curse online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Curse on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Curse from abroad:

