7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (November 22)

The penultimate weekend of November 2024 is upon us and, while the US' Thanksgiving celebrations are still a week away, the world's best streaming services have served up a delicious feast of new movies and shows to enjoy over the next few days.

There have been so many new films and series released this week that my colleagues and I have struggled to whittle down this list to just seven entries, too. Indeed, whether it's HBO's new crime thriller Get Millie Black or two other new Netflix movies in Joy and The Piano Lesson, we just couldn't fit everything into this week's streaming recommendations guide.

But enough chatter! Grab some snacks and settle in for a session or three in front of the TV after a long week. Enjoy! - Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Arcane season 2 act 3 (Netflix)

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Have you got your tissues handy? You'll need them, because the final three episodes of Arcane season 2 will likely break our hearts. With Arcane's second season bringing the award-winning animated series to a close, too, there'll be no more chapters to enjoy after they're released on Netflix tomorrow (Saturday, November 23).

Nevertheless, even though I know it'll be a bittersweet end to one of the best Netflix shows ever made, I plan to enjoy Arcane's last hurrah as much as I can. I haven't watched act 3 ahead of time, either, so I'll be tuning in with the rest of you to see every jaw-dropping moment as they play out. Before you stream them, read my Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained piece to remind yourself what happened last time out. Then, take a deep breath – you'll need to! – and hit play. See you on the other side, everyone.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Blitz (Apple TV Plus)

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A highly-anticipated historical war drama by Steve McQueen, Blitz is one of four new Apple TV Plus movies and shows we're excited to stream in November. Set in London during World War II, nine-year-old George (Elliot Heffernan) is evacuated to the countryside by his mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) to escape the Blitz. Determined to return to his mother, George embarks on a perilous journey back home as Rita goes on a desperate search to find him.

There's no doubt that Apple TV Plus is home to an array of high quality content – I mean, it was crowned TechRadar's Streaming Service of the Year for this very reason. Some of its best Apple TV Plus movies have attracted an array of A-list actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, and Tom Hanks. Now, Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan is set to put on another astounding performance in the period drama Blitz. I'm getting the tissues ready!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Spellbound (Netflix)

Spellbound | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of November's many new Netflix movies Spellbound follows Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler), the young princes of Lumbria who goes on a quest to save her family after a spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Ahead of my press screening (keep an eye out for my full review this weekend), I was expecting it to be your average children's animated fantasy. However, I left feeling surprisingly emotional at the film's moving message that many families will appreciate. Indeed, Spellbound, which may have enough about it to join our best Netflix movies, is a heart-warming and magical adventure set in a vivid world that's perfect for all the family. Oh, and there's some catchy songs to get you dancing!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Cruel Intentions (Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to '90s teen dramas, Cruel Intentions was one of the biggest movies of the time. Its story of bored, scheming step siblings (Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe) at an elite school who try to seduce a new student (Reese Witherspoon) as part of a twisted bet is not something you'd expect to be remade into a TV show nowadays, but Amazon has done exactly that.

Not many were thrilled by the idea of a Cruel Intentions TV remake, so it's probably not surprising that the new series has a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 22% since it landed on Prime Video. While it won't make the cut for one of the best Prime Video shows, the original movie is available for free on Amazon Freevee in the US, plus Prime Video in the UK and Australia. It might not have a great critical rating either, but it does have an incredible soundtrack.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 (Max)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for more elite student college drama, then season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was part of everything new on Max in November.article, is out now, too. The first episode of the returning comedy series debuted on Max on Thursday (November 21), and new episodes will air weekly from then on until January 23, 2025.

For those unfamiliar with its premise: this teen series follows roommates Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Leighton (Reneé Rapp) studying at the fictional Essex College. It's been a hit with audiences and critics alike, and has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best Max shows.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Making Manson (Peacock)

Making Manson | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

There's always a great deal of intrigue when a new true crime documentary airs. Recently, Netflix has led the charge with movies like Woman of the Hour and the latest in Ryan Murphy's Monsters franchise. If you're in the mood for something similar, then, Peacock is bringing us up close and personal to one of America's most notorious killers: Charles Manson.

This docuseries is described as "offering unfiltered insights into America's most notorious killer, Charles Manson. Through 20 years' worth of never-before-aired conversations, those closest to the case have their views challenged". So, it should be a very interesting watch, featuring clips of the man himself and those who knew him. If you prefer your crime fictionalized, though, I highly recommend Peacock's horror series Hysteria!.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Alien: Romulus (Hulu)

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alien: Romulus has made its official streaming debut! Well, on Hulu, anyway – if you were too scared to see it in the theater, then, not to worry, because in your living room no one can hear you scream from behind your cushion. As I suggested, it's bittersweet news, though, because the latest Alien film doesn't have a Disney Plus release date yet. Fans in other territories will have to wait a little longer for an at-home release, then. But hey, at least the sci-fi horror franchise's first TV show, aka Alien: Earth, is set to simultaneously land on Hulu and Disney Plus in mid-2025.

Those of you in the US are in for a treat, however, as Alien: Romulus is one of my favorite entries in the franchise. In my opinion, it's just as good as Aliens, and people on Rotten Tomatoes are inclined to agree, given its glowing 80% rating.

If you are in the mood for a good scare and you're not in the US, you can check out 7 sci-fi horror movies on Hulu, Prime Video, and more for some eerie, out of this world entertainment.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

