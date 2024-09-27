7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more this weekend (September 27)

Fall (or spring for southern hemisphere dwellers) is officially here, and it seems Prime Video and Max have gone into hibernation mode.

Indeed, two of the world's best streaming services, who frequently appear in these types of articles, have nothing new to offer you this week. So, it's up to many of their competitors to pick up the slack on the new movies and TV shows front. They've done just that, too, with a myriad of terrific looking series and films, plus a billion-dollar-spinning animated flick, ready for you to feast your eyes on. Without further ado, then, get the lowdown on the week's best streaming suggestions.

Inside Out 2 (Disney Plus)

Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Inside Out is one of the best Pixar movies of all-time, so I didn't need a second invitation to check out its sequel when it arrived in theaters in June – and boy, it did not disappoint. Pixar's latest big-budget animated flick, which reunites us with a now-teenaged Riley (plus old and new emotions alike), is nothing short of brilliant, with Inside Out 2's emotionally charged narrative and expectedly gorgeous visuals providing high-value entertainment and an incredibly relatable story in equal measure.

A wonderful return to form for the under-pressure studio, you can expect to see Inside Out 2, which debuted on Disney Plus this Wednesday (September 25), feels like a shoo-in for our best Disney Plus movies list. Although, given the recent allegations made by former Pixar employees about working conditions at the Disney subsidiary, I'm sure there'll be some anger, sadness, and anxiety over its inclusion.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Wolfs (Apple TV Plus)

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Wolfs has been one of my most-anticipated Apple Movie Originals since I first saw George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite in the hitman buddy comedy movie's trailer in May. I haven't seen them together since Burn After Reading was released in 2008, which is a shame because the pair have charming on-screen chemistry – I'd recommend also watching them in the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, which is a fantastic series of heist films (take my advice and skip Ocean's 8).

In Wolfs, Clooney and Pitt play professional fixers who are forced to team up on a job, which leads to a spiralling series of events that make for an unexpected evening. The movie released in theaters last week, but it's already available to stream on Apple TV Plus, too. It currently has 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's unlikely to land a place on our best Apple TV Plus movies guide, but that could change as more reviews come in.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Will and Harper (Netflix)

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The day this trailer arrived, I openly admitted to crying over it and I'm so happy to see it's now available to stream on Netflix as it has the potential to be one of the best Netflix movies. The heartfelt documentary follows comedian Will Ferrell, known for numerous roles such as Ron Burgundy in Anchorman and Deangelo Vickers in The Office, as he reunites with his old friend and colleague Harper Steele – whom Ferrell worked with on Saturday Night Live – after receiving an email where Harper came out as a transgender woman.

This prompted Ferrell to suggest a road trip so the two could reconnect, and he could learn more about the trans community. The trip lasted for 17 days and took them all across the United States, giving viewers an intimate look at their friendship and what they learned along the way. Yes, you'll definitely need tissues for this one!

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Mr. McMahon (Netflix)

Mr. McMahon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mr. McMahon is a Netflix documentary series that follows the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. The series delves into WWE's transformation from a small business to the world's largest wrestling promotion under McMahon's leadership and the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his resignation.

I spent hours watching WWE with my older brother when I was younger, but I had no idea about this extremely shocking legacy that was left behind on the global entertainment business. With Tiger King director Chris Smith on board, I know it's going to be a revealing docuseries that exposes McMahon's true persona that he hid under a façade. Don't be surprised if makes it onto our best Netflix documentaries or best Netflix shows lists.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Grotesquerie (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Murphy has been busy. Since being a showrunner on the musical comedy series Glee and the drama epic Pose, he's turned his hand to horror with American Horror Story and now Grotesquerie. The new Hulu horror series looks like a quintessential Murphy production, blending horror, true crime, and… Travis Kelce, which we weren't expecting.

If you're wondering how to watch Grotesquerie, then you can head over to Hulu (US) or Disney Plus (internationally). The gruesome show is set to air its final episode on October 30, making it a perfect watch for spooky season, too. So, if you'd rather skip the controversial Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story that's become Netflix's #1 show for a true crime drama series that will send shivers down your spine, then this looks like just the ticket. Don't be surprised if its secures a spot on our best Hulu shows list, either.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell stars as Joanne, an irreverent and agnostic podcaster who falls in love with rogue rabbi Noah (Adam Brody). But, can their unlikely relationship survive their extremely different lives and interfering families?

One thing's for sure: I most definitely want this after seeing the rom-com flops Netflix has been producing recently, including A Family Affair and Find Me Falling. Nobody Wants This has promise to become one of the best Netflix shows with its cast and modern plot of two grown-ups being challenged by each other and attracted to one another. They both know what they want, but is it each other? We'll find out soon enough.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Apartment 7A (Paramount Plus)

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

As the newest entry into the Rosemary's Baby franchise (which is a thing now), Apartment 7A is must-see for horror fans as we head into the spookiest season of all. Serving as a prequel to the original 1968 movie, it explores what happened in New York City's Bramford apartment complex before Mia Farrow's Rosemary Woodhouse moved in.

Will it not only make it onto our best horror movies list, but also our best Paramount Plus movies guide? Well, it's produced by A Quiet Place's John Kransinski and stars Ozark's Julia Garner as protagonist, Terry Gionoffrio, who is the latest resident, so there's certainly some star power attached to it. Only time will tell if it's as terrifying as it looks, though.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

For more streaming coverage, read our guides on the best Prime Video movies, best Max shows, best Prime Video shows, and best Max movies.