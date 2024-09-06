Netflix is getting two very different documentaries soon and I've already cried after watching one of the trailers

Netflix is adding two new documentaries to its content library at the end of the month that tackle very different subjects. So if you can't get enough factual content, or you're looking for something to watch after devouring our list of the best Netflix documentaries, you won't want to miss these.

One is a heartwarming feature where comedian and actor Will Ferrell goes on a road trip with his friend, who has recently transitioned to live as a trans woman. The other focuses on the former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, chronicling the rise and fall of the controversial figure across six episodes.

There's plenty to learn about thanks to these two new documentaries. Here's what you need to know about both the new documentaries arriving on the best streaming service.

Will & Harper

Release date: September 27

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, this emotional documentary explores the friendship between Will Ferrell and former Saturday Night Live head writer Harper Steele. When Will gets an email from his long-time friend, where she comes out as a trans woman, the two head off on a road trip to reconnect, and learn more about Harper's identity and experience transitioning later in life and in the United States, something she has complex feelings about. She says in the trailer: "I love this country so much, I just don't know if it loves me back right now." You'll definitely need tissues for this one, I've already cried!

Mr. McMahon

Release date: September 25

Elsewhere, Tiger King filmmaker Chris Smith told Tudum that he's "pulled back the curtain to reveal the true Vince McMahon obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world" in this docuseries. Across the six-part series, there are more than 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), as well as his family members, business associates, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, alongside the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations. While this will no doubt be a tough watch, it feels like an important one.

