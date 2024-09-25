How to watch Grotesquerie online and from anywhere
Ryan Murphy horror drama stars Travis Kelce in his debut role
Watch Grotesquerie online
Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy's latest horror drama, stars Niecy Nash as Lois Tryon, a fatalistic detective investigating a spate of gruesome, moralizing murders in a small town. Stunt-casted into his debut acting role is Travis Kelce – the all-pervasive NFL superstar and Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Read on for how to watch Grotesquerie online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Release date: Wednesday, September 25
|TV broadcast: FX at 10pm ET/PT
|US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial
|International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
She's no shrinking violet, but the ritualistic killings, carried out by somebody who relished the brutality, elevating it into a doctrine, affects detective Nash so profoundly she grows convinced that they couldn't have been committed by any person.
When she's approached by nun and journalist Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), therefore, she's grateful for help. While Nash is spooked by the religious symbolism, Sister Megan's greater understanding, coupled with her own experiences of the worst of humanity, make her better-equipped to think logically about the cases.
We’ve got all the info on where to watch Grotesquerie online and stream every episode from anywhere.
How to watch Grotesquerie online in the US
US viewers can watch Grotesquerie on FX from Wednesday, September 25 at 10pm ET/PT. Two new episodes air weekly.
Don’t have cable? You can also watch FX via Sling TV in selected markets and via Hulu with Live TV. Or, catch episodes the next day with the Hulu (30-day FREE trial).
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Grotesquerie from abroad.
How to watch Grotesquerie from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when Grotesquerie airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Grotesquerie from anywhere.
How to watch Grotesquerie online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide
New episodes of Grotesquerie drop globally on Disney Plus every Thursday, starting with a double-header on September 26.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.
Can I watch Grotesquerie for free?
US viewers can use the Hulu 30-day free trial to watch the entirety of Grotesquerie for free. There are 10 episodes in all, and two are released each week.
Grotesquerie cast
- Niecy Nash as Det. Lois Tryon
- Travis Kelce as TBA
- Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon
- Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd
- Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan
- Nicholas Chavez as Father Charlie
- Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon
Grotesquerie episode guide
Grotesquerie premieres with a double bill on FX in the US at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, September 25, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.
Episodes will arrive on Disney Plus the day after their FX debut.
There will be 10 episodes in total.
- Episode 1 – TBA: Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 2 – TBA: Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 3 – TBA: Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 4 – TBA: Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 5 – TBA: Wednesday, October 9
- Episode 6 – TBA: Wednesday, October 9
- Episode 7 – TBA: Wednesday, October 16
- Episode 8 – TBA: Wednesday, October 16
- Episode 9 – TBA: Wednesday, October 23
- Episode 10 – TBA: Wednesday, October 23
Disclaimer
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.