How to watch Grotesquerie online and from anywhere

Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy's latest horror drama, stars Niecy Nash as Lois Tryon, a fatalistic detective investigating a spate of gruesome, moralizing murders in a small town. Stunt-casted into his debut acting role is Travis Kelce – the all-pervasive NFL superstar and Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Read on for how to watch Grotesquerie online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, September 25 TV broadcast: FX at 10pm ET/PT US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

She's no shrinking violet, but the ritualistic killings, carried out by somebody who relished the brutality, elevating it into a doctrine, affects detective Nash so profoundly she grows convinced that they couldn't have been committed by any person.

When she's approached by nun and journalist Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), therefore, she's grateful for help. While Nash is spooked by the religious symbolism, Sister Megan's greater understanding, coupled with her own experiences of the worst of humanity, make her better-equipped to think logically about the cases.

We’ve got all the info on where to watch Grotesquerie online and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in the US

How to watch Grotesquerie from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Grotesquerie airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

New episodes of Grotesquerie drop globally on Disney Plus every Thursday, starting with a double-header on September 26. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

Can I watch Grotesquerie for free? US viewers can use the Hulu 30-day free trial to watch the entirety of Grotesquerie for free. There are 10 episodes in all, and two are released each week.

Grotesquerie cast

Niecy Nash as Det. Lois Tryon

Travis Kelce as TBA

Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan

Nicholas Chavez as Father Charlie

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon

Grotesquerie episode guide

Grotesquerie premieres with a double bill on FX in the US at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, September 25, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

Episodes will arrive on Disney Plus the day after their FX debut.

There will be 10 episodes in total.

