Amazon reveals best-selling Kindle books of all time

Happy Birthday Kindle Store!

Amazon celebrates the Kindle store's fifth birthday today by releasing a top 50 list of best-selling ebooks. Unsurprisingly, 50 Shades of Grey by E.L. James makes the #1 spot of most popular book of all time, proving the Kindle allows for very private reading indeed.

Top 10 Kindle best ebook-sellers

1. Fifty Shades of Grey by EL James

2. Fifty Shades Darker by EL James

3. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

4. Fifty Shades Freed by EL James

5. The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson

6. Life Of Pi by Yann Martel

7. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

8. Watch Over Me by Daniela Sacerdoti

9. Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup

10. Thursdays in the Park by Hilary Boyd

Top 10 authors

1. EL James

2. Lee Child

3. Stieg Larsson

4. Suzanne Collins

5. George RR Martin

6. Gillian Flynn

7. Diane Chamberlain

8. James Patterson

9. Peter James

10. Sylvia Day

Have a look at our Kindle Paperwhite review to see what we thought of their latest offering in the Kindle hardware range.