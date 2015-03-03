Three takes Honor 6 Plus offline and into UK stores

The Honor 6 Plus has officially launched in the UK, and Three will be stocking the handset in a selection of its stores.

Up until now Honor, an offshoot of Huawei, has been an online-only brand meaning you couldn't try before you buy.

No more though as the 5.5-inch full HD 6 Plus will be making its way into Three stores, but other handsets in the range including the Honor 6 and Holly will remain online for now.

As well as that large screen the Honor 6 Plus packs a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, dual lens 13MP rear cameras and an 8MP front snapper.

There's currently no word on price, or a Honor 6 Plus release date, but Three promises it will be arriving "soon".