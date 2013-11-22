Revealed: the world's cheapest and most expensive iPhone 5S

Ever wondered if you're getting a bum deal on your iPhone 5S? Well now you can find out thanks to the iPhone 5S Price Index from Mobile Unlocked.

Based on the idea of the Economist's Big Mac index, this version pulls in the cost of the 16GB iPhone 5S from 47 countries around the world, converting the prices to US Dollars (and Pound Sterling) and then offsetting the cost against each country's GDP.

What does this all mean?

Well in short: if you're in Qatar you'll be laughing, while anyone in India will be weeping into their wallets when they realise the true cost of their beloved iPhone 5S.

