Live Earth live on 3 mobile TV

Live Earth is being shown live on 3's mobile TV service. The mobile network is doing its bit for the global campaign against climate change by streaming the Live Earth concerts from across the world live - and donating all proceeds from the mobile TV service to the Live Earth cause.

3 will be streaming coverage of the Live Earth event as it happens, charging customers just 25p for 24 hours of coverage. Users of the service will be able to watch acts from all concerts across the globe live. In addition, from Monday 9 July, all footage will be available again, with 24 hours of access charged at 49p.

Live Earth is a 24-hour music event that's taking place this Saturday across 7 continents around the world, with over 100 artists taking part to raise awareness about climate change. Concerts are scheduled in London, New York, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai. Tokyo, Sydney and Hamburg. The concerts are all being broadcast live by MSN at www.LiveEarth.MSN.com .

The Live Earth event marks the beginning of a campaign to tackle climate change led by Al Gore's Alliance for Climate Protection , the Climate Group and other international organizations.