iPhone 5 will not have NFC, says source

The Apple iPhone 5 will apparently not have near field communications (NFC), according to reports in The Independent.

Quoting sources from 'several of the largest mobile operators in the UK' the Indy suggests that Apple has told them not to expect NFC.

NFC is a similar technology to that found in Oyster Cards allowing people to wave their phone at readers and make a connection – allowing you to pay for goods for instance, or register at an event.

It was widely expected that the Apple iPhone 5 would bring the NFC technology, following in the footsteps of rival Google who brought it in for its last handset the Google Nexus S.

"The new iPhone will not have NFC, Apple told the operators it was concerned by the lack of a clear standard across the industry," said The Independent's source.

The launch and arrival of the Apple iPhone 5 are key dates in the technology calendar for this year, with the next-generation phone almost certain to be a big seller, given the performance of its predecessors.

Via The Independent