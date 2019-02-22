Next Xbox alleged specs point to 2020 release date and disc-less console

Microsoft has been pretty quiet about the next generation of Xbox consoles but, thanks to a report by a French gaming site, we may finally know the specs of the allusively codenamed Lockhart and Anaconda consoles.

According to a report by JeuxVideo, two next-generation Xbox consoles will be revealed at E3 2019 - you may know them by their codenames Lockhart and Anaconda.

In addition, the site claims the next Xbox specs which were leaked last year weren't far off what we can actually expect Microsoft to announcement later this year.

Image credit: TechRadar

What do we know?

Next Xbox rumored specs So what were the alleged specs leaked last year? Xbox Lockhart specs:

CPU - Custom 8 Cores (16 zen threads 2)

GPU - Custom NAVI 4+ Teraflops

RAM - 12GB of GDDR6 memory

Storage - SSD 1TB NVMe 1 + GB / s Xbox Anaconda specs:

CPU - Custom 8 Cores (16 zen threads 2)

GPU - Custom NAVI 12+ Teraflops

RAM - 16GB of GDDR6 memory

Storage - SSD 1TB NVMe 1 + GB / s

According to the report, the Lockhart console will be the entry-level machine, with lower performance and therefore a lower price. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the alleged Lockhart specs is that it won't have a disc-tray – essentially functioning as a cloud streaming box for digital games, apps and other media.

However, the Anaconda is rumored to be much more high-end system, with very high performance and a higher price point to match – allegedly similar to the Xbox One X's on release.

Both consoles will allegedly have SSDs, which should improve overall performance and loading times.

According to the report, both consoles are due for release in 2020 alongside Halo: Infinite (which will be one of the generation's launch titles). Microsoft has not confirmed this leaked information or specs but, if true, these new consoles are sure to put a spanner in Sony's plans for the PS5 .