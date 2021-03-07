NBA All-Star Game live stream 2021: how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Durant anywhere

After going head-to-head in recent years, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the same team for this year's NBA All-Star Game, which is being staged at an empty State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow our guide below to tune and see the best basketball players in the world shoot hoops for a good cause - here's how to watch a 2021 NBA All-Star Game live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

King James got the first pick ahead of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and snapped up the Milwaukee Bucks' star man and two-time NBA MVP. Durant - who's been ruled out of actually playing due to injury - made his teammate Kyrie Irving his first choice. The All-Star draft ended with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert going last, a bit of surprise given the two stars are responsible for the Utah Jazz's rise to the top of the Western Conference.

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) make up the rest of Team LeBron's starters, while Irving will be lining up alongside Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

We're sticking with the same format that was used last year, which means the team that scores the most points during each of the first three 12-minute quarters will earn a prize for their charity (Thurgood Marshall College Fund for Team LeBron and the United Negro College Fund for Team Durant).

The clock will be turned off in the fourth quarter and a Final Target Score will be set based on the leading team’s overall score, plus 24 points in honour of the late Kobe Bryant.

Many people's highlight of NBA All-Star events, the Slam Dunk Contest, will take place at half-time, while the 3-point Contest and Skills Challenge will be pre-game affairs. It should be a great game, so read on as we explain how to get a 2021 NBA All-Star Game live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game from abroad

Scroll down for a guide to NBA live streaming services all over the world, but first, know that if you can't watch an NBA game on your usual TV channel or streaming service, it might be due to a coverage blackout (in the US) or a geo-blocking restriction (in international markets).

Both can stop you from watching the coverage you want and most likely pay for, especially with many games being shown on national TV.

When either of these are the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA All Star Game from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2021 NBA All-Star Game live stream: how to watch online in the US today

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you can simply watch the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on TV as it airs live on TNT - or stream it via the TNT website by logging with details of your provider. Tip-off is scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT, but it's preceded by hours of action from 5pm ET / 2pm PT, including the Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest. For those without cable, there are plenty of ways to watch TNT online, too. How to watch NBA All Star Game 2021 without cable The most affordable is Sling TV, where you can watch TNT programming with either a Sling Blue or Sling Orange subscription. They’re both $35 a month or $50 for both - but you can currently try a FREE Sling TV trial and catch all the action on the house. If choosing a package with an eye to keeping it, know that the Orange option has fewer channels but more sports content, while Blue has about 50 channels, its strength being news and entertainment. Not in the US? American residents abroad need only try downloading a VPN and following the instructions above to tune in to their native streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch an NBA All-Star Game 2021 live stream in Canada today

NBA fans in Canada will be able to watch the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on TSN , with tip-off set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA All-Star Game live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Canadian hoops fans travelling abroad can always use a VPN to get the same NBA coverage they'd normally watch (and pay for) back home.

2021 NBA All-Star Game live stream: how to watch online in the UK

UK basketball fans can watch the NBA All-Star Game 2021 on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event - available with a Sky subscription, of course, as well as with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. The All-Star Game itself tips off at 1am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning, and all of the pre-game fun will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm on Sunday evening. Not interested in the commitment or cost of a full-fat Sky Sports subscription, but still want to watch the NBA live in the UK? First, know that Sky might not be as expensive as you think - in fact, there are some great Sky TV deals and packages if you know where to look. If it's really not for you though, you can also purchase a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Your final option is the NBA League Pass, which is available in the UK and will get you every single game of the 2020/21 season from just £3.99 a month for your pick of any three NBA games to watch; £14.99 p/m for full coverage of a single team; or £24.99 a month to get a UK NBA live stream of every single game around. Outside of the UK right now? Should you sign up to that or any other UK sports streaming service, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad - and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2021 online: live stream basketball in Australia

NBA fans in Australia need a cable package that provides access to ESPN to watch the hoops action, as the network owns the country’s NBA broadcast rights and shows the biggest games - including the 2021NBA All-Star Game, which starts at 12pm AEDT on Monday afternoon (March 8). You can get a Foxtel subscription with the channel (Foxtel 509) included that will allow you to watch all the season's biggest televised games on ESPN. Don’t want to sign up for Foxtel just to watch the NBA? Great value over-the-top service Kayo Sports has you covered as it lets you stream all of ESPN’s NBA coverage for way less than a pay TV package. It costs between $25 and $35 a month, depending on which option you choose, but new customers can test it out for themselves thanks to the service’s 14-day FREE trial. NBA League Pass is also available in Australia and is a great option for true NBA fanatics who want to watch all of their favourite team's games and other action that might not always make ESPN's broadcast schedule. Going abroad? Remember to consider packing a quality VPN, which will let you access all the same streaming services, NBA games and general sports action you'd normally watch Down Under.

Can I watch the All-Star Game with NBA League Pass?

That depends. NBA League Pass subscribers in the US and Canada will not be able to watch the NBA All-Star Game using the service - but international subscribers will. This is because games that are shown on national television (TNT in this case) are subject to NBA blackouts.

While you won’t be able to watch Sunday’s All-Star Game with League Pass, a replay of the game will likely be available once it airs on television.