Latest Fortnite patch delayed on Nintendo Switch

While Fortnite players on all the other platforms will be receiving a client update “to improve stability” by August 28, those who play on Nintendo Switch aren’t so lucky.

Epic Games has announced via Twitter that it has delayed the Switch update because it needs extra time to work on matchmaking tweaks, which will apparently be arriving with the patch when it’s released. However, a specific date for that hasn't yet been revealed.

The update for Switch players will come a little bit later as we have additional improvements for matchmaking we’d like to include in that.August 27, 2018

According to earlier tweet, the next update for non-Switch platforms will be landing at 1:00am Eastern Time (ET), August 28, ahead of the v5.30 content update which is scheduled for 8:00am ET.

More content!

While we haven’t been given details on everything that will come with the new v5.30 content update, there are a few things we already know.

For instance, a new shockwave grenade is being teased in-game as “coming soon”, which we think is more than a hint of its imminent arrival. “Send yourself, allies, or enemies flying like a human cannonball”, the item’s description reads. “Grants immunity to fall damage”.

Today is the last day to purchase the Wingman Starter Pack!For $4.99 USD you'll get 600 V-Bucks, the Wingman outfit and the Bogey Back Bling. pic.twitter.com/Eo6xg6OS4SAugust 27, 2018

Similarly, Fortnite players are being told that “today is the last day to purchase the Wingman Starter Pack”, which implies we might be seeing a new starter pack take its place, although we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the v5.30 content update will deliver.