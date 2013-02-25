Zynga shutters and consolidates CityVille 2, Words with Friends studios

Zynga needs to turn on the puppy dog eyes

Zynga, once the leader in social gaming, has been hit by even more tough times as it shutters and consolidates its studios in Maryland, Texas, and New York.

Chief Operating Officer David Ko announced that Zynga's offices in McKinney and downtown Austin, Texas have been closed, with those teams set to relocate to offices in Dallas and North Austin.

The company's New York offices are also consolidating, with all staff moving to Zynga mobile studio in New York City.

Zynga is also shuttering its Baltimore studio, saying that all staff who requested a transfer have been relocated to Zynga's other studio sites.

Zynga in decline

While the changes appear to consist mostly of staff being shifted so that Zynga has fewer offices to manage, the offices in question are significant.

Zynga's now-closed Austin studio was best known for the With Friends series. Words with Friends co-creators Paul and David Bettner already departed from Zynga in October 2012.

Meanwhile, the closed Baltimore offices created CityVille 2, the social game sequel which Zynga closed down earlier this month, a mere five months after it launched last year. Brian Reynolds, former head of the Baltimore studio, left Zynga in January.

The New York City mobile studio is home to Draw Something developer OMGPOP, the acquisition of which Zynga was forced to write off as a $95 million (UK£60 million, AU$91 million) loss.

According to Ko, the reorganization, "will further enable us to focus our resources on our most strategic opportunities."

He added, "We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm confident that we're on the right path to deliver on the potential of Zynga."