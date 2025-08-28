UC giant Avaya has reportedly offered all its employees the chance to quit

Avaya reportedly offers voluntary exit program to all employees

A new CEO has been at the helm since 2024, leading the transformation

Avaya criticized for missing early trends and weak execution

Avaya is reportedly offering voluntary exit packages to all employees as it becomes the latest tech firm looking to save money by reducing staffing costs.

The move is aimed at shedding “a lot of employees,” an unnamed source told CX Today, which was declined a comment by Avaya.

The news comes around a year after former Avaya CEO Alan Masarek announced his retirement, with Patrick Dennis stepping up as CEO very nearly a full year ago.

Avaya looks to shed “a lot of employees”

Dennis set out a plan for Avaya to achieve “long-term” success when he took on the role, which coincided with the company’s second bankruptcy in five years (via CX Today).

Layoffs at the company started in North America, but by early 2025 they had spread globally. Countries in Europe and the Middle East have been left with minimal staff, with Avaya also shutting the doors on its offices and asking workers to work from home.

With the company emerging from its second bankruptcy and enacting repeated restructuring cycles, analysts are worried about Avaya’s long-term future.

Avaya has already conducted three major rounds of post-pandemic layoffs – two in the second half of 2024, and one at the beginning of 2023.

Its history also taints current performance, with the company having missed some early cloud trends like UCaaS. CX Today criticized Avaya for “missing early market signals, [having] weak execution and late timing,” leading to the rise of RingCentral, Verint and Zoom.

Zoom and RingCentral have undergone similar staffing changes in recent years, but they’ve managed to stay ahead of the market – Zoom in particular has reinvented itself as an AI-first productivity platform.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Avaya for comment.