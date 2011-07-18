Acer Aspire 5755 notebook launches, promises the usual

Acer has revealed its latest notebook, the Acer Aspire 5755, which comes with the now de rigueur 'advanced media capabilities' and 'a classy and appealing look'.

The laptop's look, while not in the Quasimodo school of hideousness, are not exactly leaving us with heightened pulse or the fluttering of butterflies in our tummies. It's pretty standard, available in black, brown, red or blue.

The 15.6-inch LED backlit display offers 720p HD, 16:9 aspect ratio and the notebook comes with an optional Blu-ray drive or DVD player and HDMI out.

Meanwhile, the second gen Intel iCore processor, Nvidia GeForce GT540M graphics card and 8GB of DDR3 memory should keep things ticking over, while the battery offers 4.5 hours of action.

In terms of connectivity, you're looking at Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port, optional Bluetooth 3.0 and Acer's proprietary Clear.fi media sharing software.

The Acer Aspire 5755 comes with Windows 7, and an HD webcam and microphone for all your high-definition video calling needs.

With UK prices starting from £899, the Acer Aspire 5755 is available to buy now.