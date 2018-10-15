Best travel camera 2018: 10 compact models perfect for your vacation

Most smartphone cameras are fine for general snaps, but won't do justice to the things you see and experience when you're on your travels, while carrying a bulky DSLR is just too much of a hassle for a lot of people. In the age of minimalism, everyone aims to travel light and keep things flexible.

This is why the 'travel camera' genre is so popular. These are compact cameras barely larger than a regular point-and-shoot model, but with massive 20x or 30x zoom lenses. You get the portability of a regular camera, but with much more scope for shooting different kinds of subjects.

Some models now sport larger sensors for improved image quality

You're not going to get the same kind of quality you'd get from a DSLR or a mirrorless camera because the only way to make cameras with big zooms small enough to go in a pocket is to use a smaller sensor. But the picture quality is still pretty good, and perfect for sharing with friends and family, while some models now sport larger sensors for improved image quality.

Otherwise, keep reading, because here's our list of the top travel cameras you can buy right now.

Best travel cameras 2018

1. Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / TZ200

The most advanced travel zoom camera you can buy right now

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-360mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,240K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Large 1.0-inch sensor

Decent 15x zoom

EVF still feels pretty cramped

Expensive

With the rise of high-end compacts like the excellent Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V stealing the thunder from compact travel zooms, Panasonic's response has been to keep the camera body about the same size as its earlier ZS/TZ-series cameras but to squeeze in a much larger sensor. We saw this with the Lumix ZS100 (known as the Lumix TZ100 outside the US), and Panasonic's continued this with the new Lumix ZS200 / TZ200. This physically larger sensor enables much better image quality, but the slight downside though is the zoom range lens isn't quite so extensive as some. That said, The ZS200 / TZ200 still sports a very versatile 15x zoom lens, while there's also a handy built-in electronic viewfinder. Not only that, there's the addition to 4K video recording and Panasonic's 4K Photo mode to help capture 8MP images of fleeting moments. The best travel zoom compact camera available, if a little pricey.

2. Panasonic Lumix ZS100 / TZ100

Panasonic's premium travel camera has a larger sensor

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 25-250mm, f/2.8-5.9 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Large 1.0-inch sensor

4K movies

Limited 10x zoom lens

Fixed rear display

Until the Lumix ZS200 / TZ200 came along, the Lumix ZS100 / TZ100 was our pick of the travel zoom compacts. Like it's newer sibling, the ZS100 / TZ100 enjoys a large 1.0-inch sensor with a decent 20.1MP resolution, but the 10x zoom is one of the shortest available. Not let that put you off though, as the Z100 / TZ100 is a brilliant camera, with a built-in electronic viewfinder, large touchscreen, 4K video, Wi-Fi image transfer and easy-to-use controls. There's also more advanced manual features as well, including raw capture for those who like to edit their images at a latter date. It all adds up to be a powerful travel compact that should now be at an even more tempting price.

3. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

Sony's pocket powerhouse

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-200mm, f/2.8-4.5 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 24fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Blistering performance and AF

High-quality EVF

Zoom range can't rival others

Very expensive

Sony revolutionised premium compact cameras with the original RX100 as it was the pocket-sized camera to feature a large 1.0-inch sensor. However, thanks to the pretty modest zoom lenses on previous models, they haven't really lent themselves as travel cameras. That all changes with the arrival of the RX100 VI, which packs in a decent 24-200mm zoom lens, which while shorter than a lot of rivals, features an impressive fast (variable) maximum aperture. On top of this, the RX100 VI features a stunning (if complex) autofocus system, the ability to shoot at 24fps and advanced 4K video recording. It can be a bit fiddly to use, and is expensive, but there's certainly nothing else that can touch it when it comes to performance.

4. Panasonic Lumix ZS50 / TZ70

This is the one to go for it you're on a budget

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 12.1MP | Lens: 24-720mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Brilliant zoom range

Manual controls and raw

No touchscreen

Image quality could be better

Panasonic's ZS/TZ-series cameras kicked off the whole big-zoom travel camera genre, and they still lead the field. The Lumix ZS50 (Lumix TZ70 outside the US) might not be the newest model in the range, but with a big 30x zoom, auto and manual controls and the ability to shoot raw files – a big bonus for keen photographers who want the best quality from a small camera, there's little to fault for the price. The Lumix ZS50 even squeezes in an electronic viewfinder. Okay, it's not the largest EVF out there, but it can be really handy in bright light. It's the Swiss Army Knife of travel cameras, combining convenience, quality and control. There are lots of imitators, but this is the original.

5. Sony Cyber-shot HX90V

The HX90V matches the ZS50's zoom range and adds GPS to embed location data

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 18.2MP | Lens: 24-720mm, f/3.5-6.4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch, 921K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Tilting screen

GPS built in

Can't shoot raw

Tricky pull-up viewfinder

The HX90V shares the same 30x optical zoom range as the Lumix ZS50 / TZ70 (above), including a built-in electronic viewfinder. A big bonus in the glare of harsh, bright light, when regular LCD screens can be hard to see, but the EVF in the HX90V pops up out of the body when you need it, which might not be to everyone's taste. There's a handy 180-degree tilting screen, and while you can't shoot raw files, the HX90V does put your pictures on the map – literally – by recording the location using its built-in GPS receiver.

6. Panasonic Lumix ZS70 / TZ90

Panasonic's latest travel compact is good, but a bit pricey

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 20.3MP | Lens: 24-720mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Great set of features

Touchscreen

Image smoothing at high ISOs

Loss of detail at end of zoom

You might be wondering why the Lumix ZS70 (Lumix TZ90 outside the US) comes lower down our list than the ZS50 / TZ70 - a camera now two generations old. The answer's simple - the jump from a resolution to 12MP to 20MP has seen image quality actually suffer in low light thanks to the increased pixel count. That said, there's the welcome addition of 4K video capture and a great a touchscreen interface. There's also a really good touchscreen that now flips out from the body for selfies and built-in EVF - this could be better, but some rivals at the same price don't even feature one at all.

7. Canon PowerShot SX730 HS

Huge zoom in a svelte shell

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 20.3MP | Lens: 24-960mm, f/3.3-6.9 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle screen, 922,000K dots | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting: 5.9fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Excellent zoom range

Sturdy build quality

No viewfinder

LCD not touch sensitive

The Canon PowerShot SX730 HS is something of a tale of two halves. The good news is that it exhibits a fine build and is generally pleasing to use, with good response across most aspects of operation. If you want a no-nonsense camera with a broad zoom range, and most of the decision-making left to it, the SX730 HS may just be what you’re after. The flipside of this is that the PowerShot SX730 HS lacks several of the features of its rivals, despite being one of the dearest options of its kind. 4K video, touch operation, an electronic level, even the option to move the focusing point; if you want any of these you'll have to look elsewhere.

Also consider...

Going on vacation or further afield, but not fussed about size and weight? Then we've picked out three alternatives for you to consider - a DSLR, a mirrorless camera and a bridge camera. All have advantages over a dedicated travel zoom compact if you're prepared to have a slightly bulkier bag. Let's take a look...

8. Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV

If you want even more zoom, this is it

Sensor: 1-inch CMOS, 20.2MP | Lens: 24-600mm, f/2.4-4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1.44m dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 24fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/Expert

Superb sensor

High quality zoom lens

Expensive

Menu system could be better

Like the idea of an all-in-one camera with a quality sensor, but want an even longer zoom lens? Then a bridge camera is the answer and Sony's Cyber-shot RX10 IV is the best there is. Featuring a huge 24-600mm f/2.4-4 zoom lens, the RX10 IV builds on the RX10 III with an overhauled AF system that now does justice to the rest of the camera, while the 1-inch, 20.1MP sensor is capable of achieving excellent levels of detail. Handling is very polished, feeling like a DSLR in the hand and complemented by a large and bright electronic viewfinder. That's not forgetting the ability to capture video in 4K and shoot at up to 24fps. Impressive stuff.

9. Nikon D3400

Nikon's entry-level DSLR is a great travel camera when partnered with a superzoom lens

Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens: Sold separately | Monitor: 3.0-inch screen, 921,000 dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Easy to use

Great image quality

No touchscreen

Poor connectivity

Nikon's D3400 is our favorite entry-level DSLR right now. The large 24.2MP APS-C sensor will deliver superior images to those of a travel zoom compact camera, while the 1200 battery life is brilliant if you're on your travels. It's fair to say it's not loaded with features, but the D3400 is very easy to use (even if you've never picked-up a DSLR before) and it's pretty compact to. While the D3400 is most often bundled with a 18-55mm kit lens, this will be pretty limiting for your travels, so you'll want to invest in something like Tamron's 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD superzoom lens. Thanks to the 1.5 crop factor of the APS-C sensor, this is equivalent to 27-600mm. This offers plenty of range to cover off most subjects, while you can always swap to a fast prime lens for more creative, shallow depth of field shots.

10. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

This neat mirrorless camera comes with some neat lenses

Sensor: Micro Four Thirds, 16.1MP | Lens: Sold separately | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,037,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

Compact size, lenses too

Excellent viewfinder

Only 16.1MP resolution

Battery life could be better

Olympus has refined and tweaked one of our favorite mirrorless cameras to make it an even more tempting proposition for new users and enthusiasts alike. Featuring a Micro Four Thirds sensor format sensor (roughly half the area of APS-C), means image quality isn't quite a match for APS-C rivals like the D3400, but the effect on image quality is minor and they're still better than a travel zoom. It also means that the lenses are as compact and lightweight as the camera itself. Sporting a 5-axis image stabilization system, decent electronic viewfinder, an impressive 8.6fps burst shooting speed and 4K video, it's no toy – the E-M10 Mark III is a properly powerful camera. Pair it with a couple of neat Micro Four Thirds lenses and you've got a decent little travel set-up.