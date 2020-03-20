Best cheap webcams 2020

If you're looking for the best cheap webcams, then you've come to the right place. With many people around the world working from home, the best cheap webcams can be essential purchases, as they allow you to keep in contact with colleagues and clients, as well as friends and family, no matter where you are in the world.

If you're working from home, you probably don't want to spend a huge amount on a webcam, which is where our best cheap webcams guide comes in.

On this page, you'll find our picks of the best cheap webcams that don't sacrifice image quality, while still maintaining impressively low prices.

Sure, they won't come with some of the advanced features more expensive webcams boast, such as multi-mic arrays, 4K resolutions and auto pan and tilt, but when you're looking for a basic webcam you can plug into your PC or laptop and begin video conferencing right away, then you don't really need these kind of features anyway.

If you're after more powerful and feature-rich devices, then check out our best webcams guide, which covers webcams of all different prices.

Otherwise, read on for our pick of the best cheap webcams of 2020.

1. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Cheap, cheerful and ideal for Skype

Resolution: 720p | Features: Colour correction, noise cancelling

Cheap

Cheerful

720p only

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio our pick for the best cheap webcam. Aimed at pro users with large displays, it features a familiar configuration of 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees, and can be mounted on a tripod with autofocus. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear audio, and Microsoft’s TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit, making it a great choice for business conferencing and presentations.

2. Microsoft LifeCam Studio

A pro camera for pro people

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Colour correction, hi-fi microphone, Skype

Wide field of view

Wideband mic for better sound

Expensive

Really designed for corporate types

It isn’t the most attractive webcam, but the LifeCam Studio isn’t really designed to be attractive. Instead, it’s made for business conferencing and presentations, with its 1080p recording, 720p live video calling and wideband mic to deliver crystal clear sound. This is a serious peripheral – one that requires a powerful PC for max settings – but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking bells and whistles. For instance, it comes with 360-degree rotating capabilities and Microsoft’s TrueColor system, which will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit.

3. Logitech HD Webcam C310

A brilliant budget webcam from Logitech

Resolution: 720p | Features: Adjustablestand

Great value

Easy to use

Basic

Logitech makes brilliant webcams, and the Logitech HD Webcam C310 is a fantastic budget offering, that offers very good image quality for the price. Resolution is just 720p, but for most people that won't be an issue. In fact, if you have an internet connection that struggles with high definition videos, then this is actually a bonus.

4. Logitech C922 Pro Stream

It's game on for Logitech's newest webcam

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, 720p/60fps video while streaming, Stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction

Great low-light capabilities

Background removal feature

Supports 720p/60fps streaming

Same design as the C920

No RealSense capabilities

The Logitech G922 Pro Stream features the same classy design as its predecessor, the C920, but it’s especially interesting for gamers this time around. The C922 still boasts excellent 1080p video quality, great for hosting video calls, and its automatic low-light correction makes it a fantastic cam for streaming with the lights off. It also supports background removal, making it ideal for budding YouTubers.