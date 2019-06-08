Battle Charge is the 2nd season of Apex Legends: new guns and characters coming

Battle Charge, Season 2 of Apex Legends is coming on July 2, and it's complete with a new weapon, a new character and new ways to play.

This announcement came at the EA Play event on the eve of E3, and Respawn is looking to make this season more jam-packed with content than the lackluster Season 1.

One of the biggest additions to this season is the new weapon, the L-Star. This is an extremely rapid-fire SMG, that's so powerful that it's only available through a care package. It's so powerful, in fact, that it can break down doors – something previously exclusive to melee abilities and grenades. And, because the ammo isn't available on the ground, once you run out of ammo, you're done.

We're also getting a tenth legend, Watson. A defensive character that has electrical powers. You can use her scientific expertise to create electric traps, bringing a sort of RTS gameplay style to the Battle Royale. Many of her abilities interact with each other, making her one of the more difficult characters to play on Apex Legends' growing roster.

But, wait, there's more!

Of course, Apex Legends Season 2 will have more content that you can unlock as you work your way through the ladder.

First, of course, there will be more cosmetics available. There will be four new legendary skins, two of which are for characters including a very cool Prince of Darkness skin. There are two legendary weapon skins, too, including the Intimidator skin for the Spitfire

For more competitive players, Apex Legends Season 2 will feature a ranked mode. The most skilled players will be able to work their way up through 6 tiers, and only the best will come out on top.

