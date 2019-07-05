Bangladesh vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

With a win margin of over 300 runs needed to leapfrog New Zealand and take the last remaining 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final spot, Pakistan's target today appears almost insurmountable. Follow our Bangladesh vs Pakistan live stream guide and you won't miss a ball of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

Pakistan's chances of pulling off mission impossible are remote, but they've not done their reputation of being cricket's most unpredictable team any harm during the tournament - could they pull off another surprise?

Live stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan - where and when This match takes place at the legendary Lord's Cricket Ground in North London Play begins at 10.30am BST on Friday, June 5. For those tuning in from Pakistan that's a 2.30pm PST start.

The chain of events required for Pakistan to make it through reads like a implausible plot for a Bollywood cricket movie - they need to win the toss, bat first, smash Bangladesh for 400 runs then bowl them out for 84. Simple.

No team has ever tasted victory with a win margin of 316 runs in ODI history, but while its mathematically possible the Men In Green will undoubtedly give it their all.

While Bangladesh's fight for a place in the last four has come to an end, they've given a good account of themselves in the tournament and are unlikely to go out with a whimper.

Can Sarfaraz Ahmed's men pull off cricket's greatest ever one-day performance? You’ll be able to watch all the action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Bangladesh vs Pakistan live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to live stream the Men in Green's crucial game in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Bangladesh vs Pakistan is due to begin at 3.00pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to live stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan: US live stream