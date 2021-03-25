Trending

Left 4 Dead-like shooter Back 4 Blood delayed to late 2021

This spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is missing the original summer window.

First revealed at the Game Awards 2020, Back 4 Blood was originally supposed to launch on June 22, 2021 but like so many other games over the last year, won't be making this initial target. Back 4 Blood is delayed to October 12 later this year, with an open beta falling sometime over the summer.

Back 4 Blood is an upcoming co-op shooter from Turtle Rock Studios and WB Games, the former of which developed the iconic Left 4 Dead games. As you might expect, it's zombie-slaying fest that sees players make their way through numerous levels against hordes of infected, but with some new twists.

Back 4 Blood picking up where Left 4 Dead left off

The game is being developed using Unreal Engine 4, with a similar playstyle to the Left 4 Dead games but some notable changes. The player characters — or Cleaners — are much more efficient at fighting infected than the survivors of Turtle Rock's previous zombie franchise. 

Back 4 Blood is currently in development for the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. We'll be sure to let you know when the open beta is announced and what times and dates players will need to watch for.

