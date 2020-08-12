How to download A Total War Saga: Troy for free on Epic Games Store tomorrow

Creative Assembly's new strategy game A Total War Saga: Troy is set for release on August 13. There's a big twist, though: this brand new full Total War release is free on the Epic Games Store for the first 24 hours. And that's not just free-to-play for the first day, either – it's free to download and keep, as long as you pick it up within that 24-hour window.

It's like the GTA 5 giveaway Epic ran earlier this year on PC, then, but the difference is that this is a brand-new game. You won't want to miss out, even if you're only slightly interested in the Total War strategy series.

If you're the forgetful type and you're worried about missing out, you can wishlist the game over on the Epic Games Store to receive a notification when it's free to download.

Below, we'll explain how to grab A Total War Saga: Troy for free this week. If you don't have an Epic Games account or if you're not quite sure how to go about downloading a free game from the store, this quick guide will help you get A Total War Saga: Troy on August 13 – as well as any other free games that Epic has on offer.

When is Total War: Troy free to download on the Epic Games Store?

A Total War Saga: Troy will be available to download for free on Thursday, August 13, at 2PM BST / 9AM EDT / 6AM PDT. You'll then have 24 hours to grab the game for free. It'll then be in your library forever, as long as you add it to your account within that window.

How to get A Total War Saga: Troy for free

You'll need an Epic Games account to get the game, which you can set up here if you don't have one already. When the game unlocks on 13 August at the time mentioned above, sign in, and you should be able to add it to your account from Troy's store page here through your internet browser. You'll be asked for confirmation of your purchase, but you won't be charged.

If you don't have the Epic Games launcher installed on your computer, you can simply head on over to the Epic's official site. You don't need it to add the game to your account (though you can do that for ease), but you do need the launcher to play A Total War Saga: Troy.

If you wishlist the game through the Epic Games launcher, you should receive a notification once the game is live and available to download.

And, that's it. A Total War Saga: Troy is yours to download forever on the Epic Games Store, assuming everything goes as planned.

How to get free A Total War Saga: Troy DLC

After you've grabbed A Total War Saga: Troy on August 13, you'll be able to get some free DLC for the game too, themed around the Amazons. According to the Total War website, this requires you linking a Total War Access and Epic Games account. You can sign up for Total War Access here – it's free.

This might be worth doing if you're thinking about actually playing A Total War Saga, Troy, and not just adding it to an endless pile of free Epic PC games you'll never have time to play like we are. Enjoy!