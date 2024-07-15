These 3 Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar deals look like Prime Day-beating prices

Amazon Prime Day is here and we're seeing great offers on a range of tech, including soundbars. However, Amazon isn't the only place with deals available – Samsung has introduced some Prime Day-rivaling prices on several of its 2024 Dolby Atmos soundbars and three in particular caught our eye.

The Samsung HW-Q800D, the successor to the best soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q800C, is available for $649.99 (was $999.99). The slimline Samsung HW-S800D is available for $649.99 (was $899.99). And Samsung's flagship soundbar for 2024 the Samsung HW-Q990D is available for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99). All deals are available at Samsung's website.

As these are all new soundbars for 2024, it's great to see such big discounts on these premium soundbars so close to their release. We have seen the HW-Q990D for cheaper at one stage, but this is still the best deal available today.

Today's best 2024 Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q800D 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q800D offers a 5.1.2-channel configuration, including two height channels for Dolby Atmos. It also has sound calibration, Bluetooth for music streaming and even wireless Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible Samsung TVs. Its predecessor, the HW-Q800C, was the best soundbar of 2023 so if the Q800D is anything like it, it's a winner. And this Prime Day deal knocks over $300 off, only a few months after release!

Samsung HW-S800D 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

Part of Samsung's ultra-slim range of soundbars, the Samsung HW-S800D solves the height issue that many soundbars create when placed in front of a TV. Thankfully, it doesn't sacrifice performance, delivering punchy Dolby Atmos sound and surprisingly powerful bass from its compact subwoofer. This deal saves you $250, netting you a premium soundbar for less.

Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q990D delivers the best Dolby Atmos soundbar experience on the planet, with immersive sound, excellent clarity, powerful yet nuanced bass and superb detail. It's also stacked with features including a HDMI 2.1 port with 4K 120Hz and VRR support for gaming if your TV is missing one. This deal knocks $500 off this phenomenal soundbar, making it a little bit more of a steal. It's been cheaper before, but this is the best deal we could find today.

Samsung makes some of the best soundbars available, offering plenty of features and solid performance across its range every year. Its Q series often feature on our yearly 'best of' lists.

The HW-Q800D follows in the footsteps of the best soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q800C, in offering 5.1.2 channels with two up-firing speakers for a more realistic Dolby Atmos presentation. And although we haven't had a chance to test it fully yet, if it's anything like its predecessor, it's sure to be a winner.

The HW-S800D offers a slimmer design than the chunkier Q series soundbars, shrinking down to 1.4 inches in height and 1.5 inches in depth. We haven't tested this one yet, but based on the experience I had with its predecessor, the HW-S800C, it should pack a lot of punch with impressive spatial sound and detail despite its slender form.

Finally, the HW-Q990D did what I thought it would when I reviewed it by blowing my mind. The Q990 series models have been consistently fantastic, and the Q990D is no different, delivering epic, immersive and detailed sound for both movies and music, but also introducing sought-after gaming features such as an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K 120Hz and VRR gaming. This is quite simply the best Dolby Atmos soundbar available.

If you're looking for other soundbar brands or something a bit less expensive, check out our Prime Day soundbar deals guide which ranges from cheap to premium with everything in between – all at reduced prices.

