Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals 2023: what to expect

If you're hoping to grab a great Amazon Prime Day soundbar deal this year, you don't have long to wait – Prime Day is happening on July 11. We're expecting the usual mix of Prime Day discounts on everything from furniture to TVs… and, yes, soundbars for improving your home theater audio.

Some of the best Prime Day deals on TV-related gear is on soundbars, and it's no surprise that they're popular – better sound makes such a huge difference to watching movies or TV, or playing games. From power for blockbuster action to clearer speech in rom-com or dramas, everything is better with an audio upgrade. And soundbars are so easy to use – just plug them into the TV and go.

As you can see in our guide to the best soundbars, the world of soundbars includes options ranging from small and cheap upgrades for people who just want some extra volume and clarity, up to elite home theater systems including the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. We expect that range to be reflected in what's available among the Prime Day soundbar deals, so whatever your budget or ambition, there'll probably be something suitable!

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals: FAQs

(Image credit: LG)

When will Amazon Prime soundbar deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day will run from July 11-12, so expect a lot of deals to launch at one minute past midnight on the first day. However, Amazon usually launches one-day deals and 'Lightning' deals on the days, so there may be some soundbar offers that don't launch right away. Though if you see a great offer that tempts you immediately, we wouldn't recommend waiting on the hope of something better coming later – take the good deals before they sell out!

Having said all that, you do tend to find some offers launching on Amazon before the official start of Prime Day, so keep your eyes peeled. We'll share any we think are especially worthwhile right here.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Pretty much, yep. The thing about Prime Day is that Amazon would really like you to go ahead and subscribe to Amazon Prime, so it keeps these deals for Prime members only.

The good news is that you can get a free trial of Prime in order to get the deals, and then you could cancel it and forget it ever happened, if you want. And, we have to note, that there are often deals available on Prime Day that aren't just for Prime members – they're usually 'unofficial' deals from companies just jumping on the price-cutting bandwagon, and won't be the real blockbuster deals, but they're around.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals: what to expect

The really hot action in soundbar deals recently has been in the more mid-range options – or, we should say, it's fairly high-end Dolby Atmos soundbars falling to mid-range prices, and mid-range soundbars becoming even better deals.

Expect models from the likes of LG and Samsung to get big discounts – Samsung especially has a new range of 2023 soundbars, meaning that its 2022 soundbars (which are still on sale right now) need to move on and make way. If you want exciting Dolby Atmos sound without rear speakers, we'd suggest looking for the Samsung HW-Q700B and Samsung HW-Q800B especially, depending on your budget.

We'll hope to see great deals from Sony too, which has a good range of models – the Sony HT-G700 is a great option that's about to effectively be replaced, so we're hoping for good deals there. But the Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 all-in-one soundbars would be ideal for people who don't want subwoofers, if they get discounts.

And we expect the likes of Vizio and TCL, which never miss the chance to offer some good deals on Amazon, to offer discounts. These are likely to include some seriously impressive cheaper options.

We don't expect to see major Sonos soundbar deals during Prime Day – the company just held a solid Memorial Day sale, and tends to prefer to offer deals on its own site. It's not impossible that it will join the Prime Day fray, we just wouldn't hold out in hope.

Last year's Prime Day soundbar deals in the US

JBL BAR5.0 soundbar: $399.95 $239.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - Now this is a deal: JBL’s BAR5.0 was being let go for just $239.99 in this Prime Day steal. That’s quite something for an all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar with upfiring drivers, 4K and Dolby Vision pass-through, and virtual processing for surround sound envelopment.

Sony HT-G700 soundbar: $599 $398 at Amazon

Save 25% - Sony’s impressive HT-G700 sold for 34% off in this serious Prime Day soundbar deal. Along with virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing, this 3.1 system – complete with separate subwoofer – offers up Sony’s Immersive Audio Enhancer, something we appreciated in our review .

Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar: $670 $394 at Amazon Save 44% - At only $394 – a 44% price cut – this was a sweet deal for a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible Samsung soundbar system. Other features include Q Symphony, which lets it work in tandem with Samsung’s TVs and Spacefit to calibrate the sound to your space.

LG S90QY 5.1.3 soundbar: $1,198.81 $896.99 at Amazon

Save 34% - This soundbar system is one of the more powerful Dolby Atmos ones LG makes, which is why it was a deal worth noting at 25% off. The extensive feature set includes a unique upfiring center channel speaker– one we found to be effective in our test of a similar LG offering. $896.99 puts it at the high end of the soundbar spectrum, but we think it’s worth it.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim soundbar: $229 $149 at Amazon

Save 35% - Polk Audio’s Signa S2 sold for a mere $149 – 35% off its regular price. That’s a great deal for a soundbar from a company known for making hi-fi speakers, and also one for a 2.1 system with HDMI ARC connectivity and a separate subwoofer.

Last year's Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar: £129 £79 at Amazon

Save £50 - Need bigger, clearer TV sound, and don't want anything that's too big or comes with a subwoofer you have to find a space for? This soundbar is a single unit, connects over HDMI ARC to keep it simple, and is now ridiculously cheap. Its 65cm width means it'll work with TVs of 32 inches and up.

Sharp HT-SBW800 Dolby Atmos soundbar: £429 £345 at Amazon

Save £85 - Looking for the Dolby Atmos experience for less? This soundbar and wireless sub combo are designed to deliver five channels of virtual surround, with two Dolby Atmos height channels for a full wall-of-sound experience. Sound will follow the action on-screen thanks to Dolby Atmos' clever object-based audio, while the subwoofer will deliver meaty bass to complete the home cinema setup. Even better, it also features two HDMI inputs as well as the HDMI ARC connection to your TV, so it actually adds ports to your set!

Sony HT-S40R soundbar: £350 £279 at Amazon

Save £71 - Looking for a true surround setup? For under £300, you won't do better on Prime Day than this system from Sony, which delivers a full 5.1 experience. The soundbar features front, left and right channels, while the two small rear speakers add the extra channels. The rear speakers are connected to a separate wireless amp unit, so there are no wires to run across the room.