Shop the 9 best early Prime Day TV deals: prices starting at just $79.99
Shop record-low prices from LG, Insignia, Sony and more
This year's Amazon Prime Day sale is exactly one week away, and if you're looking to shop for early TV deals, then you're in the right place. The retailer has released early Prime Day deals, which include very impressive TV deals with prices starting at just $79.99.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've scoured through all the offers and listed the 9 best early Prime Day TV deals below on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. You can find big-screen budget displays and 2024 OLED TVs from brands like LG, Insignia, and TCL. Some highlights include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,446.99, this Insignia 32-inch smart TV for just $79.99, and Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99.
Keep in mind that some of today's early Prime Day TV deals require a Prime membership, which I've noted below. Luckily for you, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.
The 9 best early Prime Day TV deals
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,446.99 at Amazon
This might just be the best early Prime Day TV deal: LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,446.99. That's a massive $1,050 discount and a new record-low price. The feature-packed OLED TV delivers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon
Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
Prime members: The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99 - a fantastic deal for a TV of this size.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon
Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
Shop more early bargains in our Prime Day laptop deals guide and the best Prime Day Apple deals.
You can also see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.