The Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially over for another year, but I checked Amazon's homepage this morning, and many of the best deals are still available. All the top offers I'd still recommend are right here, including big savings on Amazon smart home tech and several record-low prices from Shark, Nintendo, Lego, and Oral-B.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon UK

This smart home bundle was one of the best-selling deals during the event, so I'm surprised it's still available today. You can get a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell for £24.99 (was £129.98), which is a super-low price for a home security starter kit that will let you see and respond to visitors at your door from your phone or other smart devices.

I'm also still surprised that this record-low price for the Nintendo Switch 2 is still live, so I'd grab one soon before it goes back up if you were thinking of picking up the console. This price isn't guaranteed to be back over Black Friday, especially with all the other price hikes we've seen on game consoles over the last few months.

Check out all 27 of the best Prime Day deals that are still available below. A lot of these are scheduled to end at the start of next week, though they could expire quicker than that if stock runs out. Either way, these will likely be the lowest prices we see until the Black Friday sales get underway in November.

27 best Prime Day deals still available

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell: was £129.98 now £24.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B i02 Duo Electric Toothbrushes: was £160 now £59.98 at Amazon Look past the dated "his-and-hers" colour palette and this pair of mid-range electric toothbrushes is a solid pickup while it's less than half-price on Amazon. These brushes don't boast many advanced high-end features, but they do have the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and three cleaning modes. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerPro Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon I own a similar Shark vacuum, and I can't praise them enough for the Anti-Hair Wrap tech that has saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and battery life is an impressive 50 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £18.63 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+: was £89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £129.98 now £44.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to £50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p HD resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to under £30 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to its record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £59.99 now £19.99 at Amazon You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £3 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5: was £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to £54.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — its lowest price in almost two years. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED TV: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 55-inch QLED TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119.99 now £87.99 at Amazon As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups. Read more Read less ▼

Nex Playground: was £269.99 now £204.24 at Amazon Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind. Read more Read less ▼

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Prime Big Deal Days. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £43.99 at Amazon As someone who grew up playing one of these on family holidays, I can't help but be incredibly tempted to pick up the super-cool Lego Game Boy as a display piece while it's over £10 off at Amazon. And I'm sure many other retro gamers out there would love it as a gift this Christmas. Read more Read less ▼