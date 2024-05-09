Need a new TV for the NBA Playoffs? Score big-screen TVs from $399 at Best Buy

The NBA Playoffs are in full force, and if you're looking to upgrade your display to watch your favorite team, Best Buy has some incredible deals on big-screen TVs. You can score stunning displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL, with prices starting at just $399.99.



I've rounded up the best big-screen TV deals from Best Buy below, which include everything from a massive 85-inch display to a budget 65-inch TV with various features and prices to meet all your NBA viewing needs. Some highlights include the best-selling Hisense 65-inch U6 Series 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99, LG's 75-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $599.99, and TCL's 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $849.99.



Shop more of the best big-screen TV deals below and look forward to more bargains at the upcoming Memorial Day sales event, which will include impressive Memorial Day TV sales.

Big-screen TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $499.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV for just $419.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 70-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 70-inch model on sale for $479.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG UQ75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This 75-inch LG 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99 - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $899.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has dropped the TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $849.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.

