Lego Insiders Weekend vs. early Black Friday deals — which deals should you shop this weekend?
Exclusive deals and points multipliers or cold hard deals?
This weekend is Lego Insiders weekend, meaning members of Lego's loyalty program can score bonus points as well as some exclusive discounts. This, plus the looming Black Friday deals, means that there's loads on offer; and this year, I've been genuinely stunned by the volume of record-low deals on some really desirable sets, like this mega 40% discount and record-low deal on Lego Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship (was £59.99 now £35.99) at Amazon.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
As we gear up for Christmas gifting season (or, perhaps, the season of needing to occupy family members for a few hours), Lego steps into the spotlight as a family favorite, and each year during Black Friday, sets see huge discounts. Right now, sets ranging from Minecraft to Pokémon to Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and beyond are on offer, as well as Icons series builds like the Hubble Space Station at a record low price of £86.69 (was £119.99) at Amazon.
Below, I've included a mix of Lego.com-exclusive deals, details on offers across both Lego and Amazon (including some record-low prices), insights into the sets, plus loyalty multipliers through Lego Insider.
Quick Deals
RECORD LOW: One of the best Lego deals live right now knocks 40% off the list price of Jango Fett's Starship. An iconic spacefarer with an even more iconic design, this 707 piece set is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.
This set isn't on sale directly from Lego, however you can score 4x points by purchasing it over Insiders Weekend at Lego.com.
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A favorite among team TechRadar for obvious reasons, this is a 421-piece set that can fit neatly on any shelf or display unit. In addition to the handheld build, it comes with two startup screens: one for Zelda and one for Mario. At close to its lowest-ever price (£39.99) this one's a steal ahead of Black Friday.
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Record low: This is a great display piece for fans of Minecraft and comes with 665 pieces. At 37% off, it's its lowest-ever price, and well worth it... just listen out for hissing sounds when you're off spelunking.
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RECORD LOW: Slicing 28% off, science and stargazing fans will appreciate this gorgeous homage to the Hubble Space Telescope, which comes with 1252 pieces and a display stand.
This set isn't on sale directly from Lego, however you can score 4x points by purchasing it over Insiders Weekend at Lego.com.
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Is it slightly blursed? Perhaps, but the Pikachu and Poké ball set has proved popular nonetheless. In addition to this 20% discount, you'll get 2x points by shopping directly at Lego.com
PRICE MATCH: At Amazon, this set is currently cheaper at £133.99 (its lowest-ever price), but you won't benefit from the 2x points if you've got a Lego Insider membership card and shop directly.
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RECORD LOW: With 37% off, this relatively new (and pricey, owing to its Smart Play compatibility) Lego set gets a hearty discount for its first holiday season. With 473 pieces it's a pretty simple build, but utility here is more in the Smart Brick magic. You can watch myself and my colleague Hamish building the set over on TechRadar's YouTube channel.
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RECORD LOW: With 35% off, this is another great Lego set to snag this sales season, with 811 pieces included. I have the original, Wall-E-only Lego Ideas set, and I must say, this version isn't quite as good or as detailed. However, the inclusion of Eve is a lovely touch.
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With 2660 pieces, this intricate, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle and Grounds from the Harry Potter series is a must-have for series fans. It's not quite its lowest ever price (that was the shockingly low £94.99 price cut from late 2023) but it's a solid 25% savings on a great set for collectors.
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RECORD LOW: OK, so technically this is just 50p off its lowest-ever price, but surely that counts. I love this set, and it takes pride of place in my family home. With 921 pieces included, it's not quite as detailed as the Collector Series version, but at 10% of the price, I think that's fair enough.
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RECORD LOW: The timeless classic that is E.T is born anew in Lego's Ideas set, which has 1226 pieces. It's a really accomplished character rendering (especially in contrast to the Pikachu set we've already mentioned) and at its lowest-ever price, this is a great deal.
This set isn't on sale directly from Lego, however you can score 4x points by purchasing it over Insiders Weekend at Lego.com.
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Today's best Lego deals
This is the kind of set you re-mortgage your house for if you're a Lord of the Rings fan. And, potentially, move home to fit it in, because with 5471 pieces, it's a behemoth.
This set isn't on sale directly from Lego, however you can score 4x points by purchasing it over Insiders Weekend at Lego.com.
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A great display piece for Star Wars fans and an extensive build with its 5374 bricks, a neat 20% discount at Lego.com for Insiders Weekend makes this a solid option for frequent Lego shoppers.
Not only is this set retiring soon, but you'll also earn 2x points for this purchase when shopping directly through Lego.com.
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RECORD LOW: While the discount here is moderate, you can't not mention the U.S.S. Enterprise when it drops to its lowest-ever price, having launched just a year ago. It comes with 9 minifigures and 3600 pieces.
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Artemis dominated headlines for a while in the last year, and this set is a great way to pay tribute to one of the biggest stories and most exciting moments in space exploration of our time.
Not only is this set retiring soon, but you'll also earn 2x points for this purchase when shopping directly through Lego.com.
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RECORD LOW: If you don't want or need the whole hog listed above, the Technic 632 piece version is a fraction of the price and the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.
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RECORD LOW: This one is, in my opinion, the better of the Pokémon character sets (outside of Smart Play), but that is very much tainted by my love of Eevee. With 587 pieces and a 31% discount taking the set to its lowest-ever price, this is a great option.
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RECORD LOW: Back to its lowest-ever price for the sales season, this is my favorite of Lego's Minecraft mob sets. Foxes in-game were one of my favorite additions of all-time, and the blocky style renders beautifully in this set's 497 pieces.
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RECORD LOW: I'll need ringbearer-like willpower to resist the temptation to grab this 538 piece set over the weekend, which slashes 32% from its list price.
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Another Lord of the Rings set worth renovating for, Minas Trith renders stunningly in whatever medium, including Lego. Including a whopping 8278 bricks, it's a heavy but heroic collector's item.
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RECORD LOW: Again, this is technically 50p greater than its lowest-ever price, but I'm rolling with it. This is a neat little set for lovers of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with 499 pieces and some great minifigures.
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RECORD LOW: This brand-new set sees a tidy 16% discount for its first sales season, including 1794 pieces and the core cast of characters in minifigure form. I'm seriously impressed with how they made Spongebob's pineapple house, in particular.
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Does Hedwig look a little shell-shocked? Maybe, but if you've seen the movies, you know he really goes through it. This gorgeous 1571 piece set is a lovely tribute and design piece for any series fan, though it's £12 pricier than its lowest-ever price this year, so keep an eye out first, perhaps, for further discounts.
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RECORD LOW: After 26 years of continuous weekly anime episodes and an even longer legacy as a serialised manga, One Piece's Lego collaboration is a rare but justly deserved crossover between Japanese media and Lego; albeit this set is tied up with the Netflix live action rather than original media. At its lowest-ever price, this 1376-piece set is great for series fans.
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The Nightmare Before Christmas is an all-time fave of mine for those gloomy months between Halloween and Christmas, when I typically rewatch it a few times; which is why I love this 2193-piece set.
In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com
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Bound for the Antarctic, the Endurance was a symbol for human perseverance after it became trapped in ice and sank to the sea floor, leaving its 28-man crew to trek to safety and ultimately, against all odds, survive. While building this 3011-piece set isn't quite as epic-worthy, it's a gorgeous display piece.
In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com.
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This is a set that takes pride of place in my home; its 2316-piece build is a real delight, and I think it's one of the best art renditions Lego has made yet.
In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com.
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We see this one hit sales quite often, and while it's £2 more expensive than its previous record-low price, it's still a solid stocking filler come the festive season.
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RECORD LOW: With its 1892 pieces, this is a close second for me in terms of Lego's art pieces, if not only for the gorgeous gradient sunset and the Japanese Crane's rendered delicately and artistically out of Lego.
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At £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, I'd still highly recommend this set as, well, I'm currently sat next to it. It's a simple build, but if you want a Lego set for the home that doesn't feel too Lego-y, this is a great choice.
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It's £2 more than its lowest-ever price, but still a neat deal just a short while after the set's release. If, like me, you became a #1 Rocky fangirl following the release of Project Hail Mary, this 830-piece set is a lovely tribute to a great sci-fi flick.
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At the fore of my Christmas list this year is Lego's Japanese Red Maple Bonsai tree, which is just £5 greater than its lowest-ever price.
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Again, this 608-piece set is £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, but a delicate and surprisingly organic-looking addition to Lego's Botanicals product range.
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While at £20 greater than its lowest-ever price, this isn't the best deal on the list, find me a better way to say "I'm a nerd!" with pride than the Lego Milky Way set. It's witty, bitty with 3091 pieces and pretty, too, and well worth it for the space or science lover in your life.
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More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Josephine Watson is TechRadar's Head of Video, and an award-winning (PPA 30 under 30 2024), NCTJ-trained journalist. Having previously written on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, she joined TechRadar to support general site management in 2021. Now, Josephine heads up TechRadar's social and video team and strategy. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
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