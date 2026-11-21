This weekend is Lego Insiders weekend, meaning members of Lego's loyalty program can score bonus points as well as some exclusive discounts. This, plus the looming Black Friday deals, means that there's loads on offer; and this year, I've been genuinely stunned by the volume of record-low deals on some really desirable sets, like this mega 40% discount and record-low deal on Lego Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship (was £59.99 now £35.99) at Amazon.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

As we gear up for Christmas gifting season (or, perhaps, the season of needing to occupy family members for a few hours), Lego steps into the spotlight as a family favorite, and each year during Black Friday, sets see huge discounts. Right now, sets ranging from Minecraft to Pokémon to Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and beyond are on offer, as well as Icons series builds like the Hubble Space Station at a record low price of £86.69 (was £119.99) at Amazon.

Below, I've included a mix of Lego.com-exclusive deals, details on offers across both Lego and Amazon (including some record-low prices), insights into the sets, plus loyalty multipliers through Lego Insider.

Quick Deals

Save 25% Lego Super Mario Game Boy: was £54.99 now £40.99 at Amazon A favorite among team TechRadar for obvious reasons, this is a 421-piece set that can fit neatly on any shelf or display unit. In addition to the handheld build, it comes with two startup screens: one for Zelda and one for Mario. At close to its lowest-ever price (£39.99) this one's a steal ahead of Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Lego Minecraft the Creeper: was £34.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Record low: This is a great display piece for fans of Minecraft and comes with 665 pieces. At 37% off, it's its lowest-ever price, and well worth it... just listen out for hissing sounds when you're off spelunking. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Lego Disney Pixar Wall-E and Eve: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon RECORD LOW: With 35% off, this is another great Lego set to snag this sales season, with 811 pieces included. I have the original, Wall-E-only Lego Ideas set, and I must say, this version isn't quite as good or as detailed. However, the inclusion of Eve is a lovely touch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £149.99 now £111.99 at Amazon With 2660 pieces, this intricate, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle and Grounds from the Harry Potter series is a must-have for series fans. It's not quite its lowest ever price (that was the shockingly low £94.99 price cut from late 2023) but it's a solid 25% savings on a great set for collectors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £74.99 now £49.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: OK, so technically this is just 50p off its lowest-ever price, but surely that counts. I love this set, and it takes pride of place in my family home. With 921 pieces included, it's not quite as detailed as the Collector Series version, but at 10% of the price, I think that's fair enough. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego deals

Save 20% Lego Venator Class Republic Attack Cruiser: was £559.99 now £447.99 at LEGO A great display piece for Star Wars fans and an extensive build with its 5374 bricks, a neat 20% discount at Lego.com for Insiders Weekend makes this a solid option for frequent Lego shoppers. Not only is this set retiring soon, but you'll also earn 2x points for this purchase when shopping directly through Lego.com. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego NASA Artemis Space Launch System: was £219.99 now £175.99 at LEGO Artemis dominated headlines for a while in the last year, and this set is a great way to pay tribute to one of the biggest stories and most exciting moments in space exploration of our time. Not only is this set retiring soon, but you'll also earn 2x points for this purchase when shopping directly through Lego.com. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Lego Pokémon Eevee: was £54.99 now £37.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: This one is, in my opinion, the better of the Pokémon character sets (outside of Smart Play), but that is very much tainted by my love of Eevee. With 587 pieces and a 31% discount taking the set to its lowest-ever price, this is a great option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Lego Minecraft the Fox: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: Back to its lowest-ever price for the sales season, this is my favorite of Lego's Minecraft mob sets. Foxes in-game were one of my favorite additions of all-time, and the blocky style renders beautifully in this set's 497 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Adventure: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: Again, this is technically 50p greater than its lowest-ever price, but I'm rolling with it. This is a neat little set for lovers of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with 499 pieces and some great minifigures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% Lego Icons Spongebob Squarepants: Bikini Bottom: was £189.99 now £159.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: This brand-new set sees a tidy 16% discount for its first sales season, including 1794 pieces and the core cast of characters in minifigure form. I'm seriously impressed with how they made Spongebob's pineapple house, in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Lego Harry Potter Philosopher's Stone – Collectors' Edition: was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon Does Hedwig look a little shell-shocked? Maybe, but if you've seen the movies, you know he really goes through it. This gorgeous 1571 piece set is a lovely tribute and design piece for any series fan, though it's £12 pricier than its lowest-ever price this year, so keep an eye out first, perhaps, for further discounts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Lego One Piece the Going Merry Pirate Ship: was £119.99 now £88.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: After 26 years of continuous weekly anime episodes and an even longer legacy as a serialised manga, One Piece's Lego collaboration is a rare but justly deserved crossover between Japanese media and Lego; albeit this set is tied up with the Netflix live action rather than original media. At its lowest-ever price, this 1376-piece set is great for series fans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Disney Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas: was £169.99 now £135.99 at LEGO The Nightmare Before Christmas is an all-time fave of mine for those gloomy months between Halloween and Christmas, when I typically rewatch it a few times; which is why I love this 2193-piece set. In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego The Endurance: was £229.99 now £183.99 at LEGO Bound for the Antarctic, the Endurance was a symbol for human perseverance after it became trapped in ice and sank to the sea floor, leaving its 28-man crew to trek to safety and ultimately, against all odds, survive. While building this 3011-piece set isn't quite as epic-worthy, it's a gorgeous display piece. In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Vincent van Gogh 'The Starry Night': was £149.99 now £119.99 at LEGO This is a set that takes pride of place in my home; its 2316-piece build is a real delight, and I think it's one of the best art renditions Lego has made yet. In addition to this 20% saving, you'll earn 2x Insider points when shopping directly at Lego.com. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was £17.99 now £13.99 at Amazon We see this one hit sales quite often, and while it's £2 more expensive than its previous record-low price, it's still a solid stocking filler come the festive season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Lego Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape: was £99.99 now £70.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: With its 1892 pieces, this is a close second for me in terms of Lego's art pieces, if not only for the gorgeous gradient sunset and the Japanese Crane's rendered delicately and artistically out of Lego. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Lego Botanicals Bonsai Tree: was £44.99 now £32.99 at Amazon At £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, I'd still highly recommend this set as, well, I'm currently sat next to it. It's a simple build, but if you want a Lego set for the home that doesn't feel too Lego-y, this is a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% Lego Icons Project Hail Mary: was £87.82 now £78.99 at Amazon It's £2 more than its lowest-ever price, but still a neat deal just a short while after the set's release. If, like me, you became a #1 Rocky fangirl following the release of Project Hail Mary, this 830-piece set is a lovely tribute to a great sci-fi flick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Lego Art the Milky Way Galaxy: was £169.99 now £129.99 at Amazon While at £20 greater than its lowest-ever price, this isn't the best deal on the list, find me a better way to say "I'm a nerd!" with pride than the Lego Milky Way set. It's witty, bitty with 3091 pieces and pretty, too, and well worth it for the space or science lover in your life. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the UK