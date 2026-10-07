I can't believe it's not a pricing mistake — this discounted limited edition Forza controller is the best Xbox accessory deal I've found today
Inspired by the streets of Japan
Forza Horizon 6 is easily one of the best Xbox games this generation, so the fact that its limited-edition controller is not only still available but actively discounted came as a massive surprise. I couldn't believe it when I saw the Xbox Wireless Controller - Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition on offer for just £57.99 (was £84.99) at Amazon as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
The special design is a celebration of all things Forza Horizon, which means bright colors and a bombastic printed design. The faceplate is a translucent blue, decorated with colorful shapes and a minimalist road-like pattern, while the thumbsticks are a bold pink, complemented by the multi-color buttons.
It's a very eye-catching pad, and one that Forza Horizon fans or controller collectors shouldn't pass up.
Today's best Limited Edition Xbox controller deals
This limited-edition controller has a lovely design inspired by the beautiful world of Forza Horizon 6. Compatible with Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One, PC, and cloud gaming platforms – it's a great all-round pick if you want something a bit out of the ordinary at a lowest-ever price.
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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