Forza Horizon 6 is easily one of the best Xbox games this generation, so the fact that its limited-edition controller is not only still available but actively discounted came as a massive surprise. I couldn't believe it when I saw the Xbox Wireless Controller - Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition on offer for just £57.99 (was £84.99) at Amazon as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales.

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The special design is a celebration of all things Forza Horizon, which means bright colors and a bombastic printed design. The faceplate is a translucent blue, decorated with colorful shapes and a minimalist road-like pattern, while the thumbsticks are a bold pink, complemented by the multi-color buttons.

It's a very eye-catching pad, and one that Forza Horizon fans or controller collectors shouldn't pass up.

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