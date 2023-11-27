Forget OLED TVs – I review projectors and these 10 Cyber Monday deals are serious upgrades

Screen sizes of the best TVs get bigger every year. To give you an example, it’s now possible to buy an OLED TV in the 97-inch range, though a screen that size will run you up to $30,000 / £28,000. The high prices for the largest OLED TVs is one reason why I prefer projectors, which can deliver a 120-inch or even larger image for a significantly lower price.

While TVs get the most attention during the Cyber Monday deals season, you can also find big discounts on some of the best 4K projectors among the Cyber Monday TV deals. A projector can upgrade your TV viewing setup to a serious home theater, so such deals are worth checking out. Below are the best projector deals that I’ve found during my scans of retailer sites in both the US and the UK. Some of these, such as the LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector for $1,897 at Amazon in the US and the Hisense PX2-PRO ultra short throw for £1,999 at Richer Sounds in the UK, are even better deals today than the ones available on Black Friday, so now's your chance to grab a 4K projector at a record-low price.

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K laser DLP projector: was $1,699 now $1,099 at Amazon

XGIMI is no stranger to holiday sales events, and for Cyber Monday, it’s selling its Horizon Pro 4K projector for $500 off. That’s quite a deal for a 4K projector with auto keystone and screen alignment tech, a built-in Harman Kardon audio system, and Android TV for streaming. This projector’s sale price is the lowest it has ever been let go for, making it a solid Cyber Monday deal.

LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector: was $2,999.99 now $1,896.99 at Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal on LG’s 4K laser projector knocks more than $1,100 off its $2,999 list price. That’s a great discount for a 4K projector with a specified 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness and frame-by-frame dynamic tone mapping for HDR. The HU810PW also features the same webOS smart platform found in LG’s OLED TVs, which makes it easy to stream from video apps straight to the projector. This deal is even better than the one Amazon ran on Black Friday, so grab it before it’s gone!

Hisense PX2-PRO 4K ultra short throw projector: was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

This Best Buy deal on Hisense’s new PX2-Pro projector reduces its cost by $500. That’s a great deal for a new ultra short throw projector and one that we praised for its bright, color-rich image, flexible setup options, and appealing design in our Hisense PX2-PRO review . It’s rare for a new 4K projector to get a price reduction this steep shortly after release, so this is one Cyber Monday deal not to be missed.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 ultra short throw projector: was $3.499 now $2,799 at B&H

This B&H deal saves you $700 on one of the best and brightest ultra short throw projectors available. In our Epson LS800 review, we remarked on its exceptionally bright, high contrast picture and low fan noise, both of which make it a perfect option for daytime viewing. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the LS800 selling for, so if you’re looking for a projector that’s great for viewing both movies and sports, don’t miss this deal.

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K laser DLP projector: was £1,499 now £1,059 at Amazon

XGIMI is no stranger to holiday sales events, and for Cyber Monday it’s selling its Horizon Pro 4K projector for £500 off. That’s quite a deal for a 4K projector with auto keystone and screen alignment tech, a built-in Harman Kardon audio system, and Android TV for streaming. This projector’s sale price is the lowest it has ever been let go for, making it a solid Cyber Monday deal.

LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector: was £2,999.99 now £1,979.00 at Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal on LG’s 4K laser projector knocks more than £1,000 off its £2,999 list price. That’s a great discount for a 4K projector with a specified 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness and frame-by-frame dynamic tone mapping for HDR. The HU810PW also features the same webOS smart platform found in LG’s OLED TVs, which makes it easy to stream from video apps straight to the projector. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Hisense PX2-PRO 4K ultra short throw projector: was £ 2,499.99 now £1,999.99 at Richer Sounds

This deal on Hisense’s new PX2-Pro projector reduces its cost by £500. That’s a great deal for a new ultra short throw projector and one that we praised for its bright, color-rich image, flexible setup options, and appealing design in our Hisense PX2-PRO review . It’s rare for a new 4K projector to get a price reduction this steep shortly after release, so this is one Cyber Monday deal not to be missed.

Epson LS12000B 4K laser 3LCD projector: was £4,499.99 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds

Epson’s LS12000 gets a rare £500 discount in this Richer Sounds Cyber Monday deal. In our Epson LS12000 review , we raved about its excellent image quality and highly flexible setup options. Considering that the LS12000 is one of the top 4K projectors you can buy – it currently ranks at the top of our best 4K projectors guide – this incredible deal is a rare opportunity to upgrade your home cinema with the best for less.

