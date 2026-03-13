Google paid over $17 million to bug hunters in 2025

Google paid 40% more in 2025 than 2024 to security researchers

New AI vulnerabilities are being considered as threats emerge

Major events accounted for around 20% of payouts

Google paid out $17.1 million in bug bounties in 2025, the most it has ever paid out in any single year, marking a 40% increase over the $11.8 million sum it coughed up in 2024.

However, despite such a sharp rise in cash value, the company only paid 13% more researchers (a total of 747 in 2025), suggesting vulnerability-spotting is becoming far more lucrative.

The company also boasted that it's paid out $81.6 million in VRP payouts since the scheme was launched in 2010.

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Google's VRP is becoming more lucrative

Some of the most significant product areas included Android and Google Devices ($2.9 million), Chrome ($3.7 million) and Google Cloud ($3.57 million).

Google also launched its dedicated AI VRP last year to focus on risks like prompt injection, data exfiltration and rogue behavior – that one has paid out $350,000, bringing the total AI-related payouts to $890,000. To recognize the potential risks around AI, the company also added new reward categories for AI-related vulnerabilities in Chrome.

The AI VRP only launched in October 2025, with Google "recognizing that securing Generative AI Products requires specialized research distinct from traditional vulnerabilities." A single AI bugSWAT event rose 70 valid reports, totalling $400,000 in payouts.

Other events held in Sunnyvale, Las Vegas and Mexico City generated nearly $3 million in payouts, accounting for around 20% of the total bounties paid in 2025, making these events must-go-to destinations for security researchers.

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"Our goal remains to stay ahead of emerging threats, adapt to evolving technologies, and continue to strengthen the security posture of Google’s products and services," the company wrote in a blog post, thanking those who have helped secure its products so far.

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