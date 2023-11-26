Cyber Monday steal - the LG C2 OLED TV plummets to a record-low price of $1,399

As Black Friday has come and gone, Cyber Monday deals are starting to arrive, and I've just spotted the brilliant and highly-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED back down to a record-low price of $1,399 (was $2,099.99 at Walmart. It's one of the best deals I've spotted this holiday season and an incredible price for a feature-packed OLED display, making it one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.



The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of last year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



While I've spotted this record-low price at Walmart before, it's still the best deal you can find, beating the current offer at Amazon. While Cyber Monday deals officially kick off tomorrow, we don't expect you'll find a better price on this specific model. If you want a gorgeous, high-end OLED TV at an incredible price, I highly recommend this Cyber Monday steal from Walmart.

Cyber Monday steal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now, but it has been previously rated as our best TV - and still holds up brilliantly today. Walmart currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,399 - that equals the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,496 Best Buy: Sold out

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Cyber Monday bestseller, and the official store has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,999. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and a great price for this premium display. The popular Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy in today's Cyber Monday sales. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

