Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals 2023: big discounts on Samsung, LG and Sony

Let’s start with models from last year that are still hanging around. The LG C2 is the really hot one. This OLED TV from 2022 was top of many of our TV buying guides (including our overall best TV ranking) even well into 2023 because it’s just been such amazing value after some permanent price cuts. Stock is running really low now in many sizes, but not all – and with the LG C3 now available to replace it, it's getting some epic final deals to finally clear it from store warehouses.

The LG A2 is an interesting one. This was LG’s cheapest OLED TV from last year, but there is no equivalent cheap model being sold in the US and UK in its 2023 range – the cheapest new model is the LG B3. This means that it's unrivalled on Cyber Monday for super-cheap OLED thrills anywhere that stock remains.

Now, let's move on to this year's model. The two hottest options will be the LG C3 and the Samsung S90C. These generally cost around the same price, and are two fantastic mid-range models. The LG C3 is incredibly well-featured, full of future-proof tech and available in the widest range of sizes of any OLED TV. However, the Samsung S90C has brighter pictures and better sound for the same price – it's our TV of the Year. Both are superb, so keep your eye out for a price battle between them.

At the higher end, you've got the LG G3 and the Samsung S95C. These are the brightest OLED TVs ever made, and again this is a battle of two slightly different-specced TVs at around the same price. The LG G3's picture quality is astounding, and like the C3 is full of future-proofed features. However, the Samsung S95C's pictures are just as good, but it's got better sound and comes with a smart external connections box so only one wire goes into the ultra-thin TV frame. The LG G3 also comes with a wall-mount bracket rather than a stand, while the Samsung S95C comes with a stand only. These two were battling it out for price even pre-Black Friday, and we're already seeing competing discounts from retailers for both models.