Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals 2023: big discounts on Samsung, LG and Sony
Cyber Monday OLED TV deals are live now – here are our top picks
Cyber Monday OLED TV deals are now live at all the big online retailers, and if you didn't buy a set on Black Friday, there are plenty of deals to tempt you today, including on our highest-rated sets. We've collected all the best ones in this guide.
Many of these Cyber Monday OLED TV deals are holdovers from Black Friday, though we're keeping an eye on all the best Cyber Monday deals for any new or extra discounts, which we'll highlight here. Today's deals include record low prices on our TV of the Year, the Samsung S90C, as well as the excellent LG C3 OLED.
You'll find the best OLED TVs of 2023 among these deals – we've reviewed them, and we've tracked their prices over the year, so that we can tell you whether the deals we're seeing are really the best buys, or whether there may have been better or equal deals at other times. We'll tell you what we think about each deal and TV in our write-ups below!
Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals in the US
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,899.99 now $1,399 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of $1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was
$1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.
Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$3,299.99 now $2,196 at Best Buy
The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible $2,196 at Walmart right now. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.
LG C2 42-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,129 now $846 at Walmart
As one of the top rated OLEDs of 2022, the LG C2 is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals available at Walmart, with the 42-inch available for its lowest ever price. The stunning display is praised for vivid colors and brilliant contrast in our LG C2 OLED review. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for movies and the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor for smoother, cleaner image processing.
Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was
$2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
This is an absurd deal and offers incredible value for money for PS5 (or Xbox Series X) players or, well, anyone looking for a top-tier 4K TV. This won countless awards and critical acclaim last year and remains one of the best TVs ever made for gaming. If our calculations are correct, this price beats its lowest ever by a whopping $600!
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$2,496.99 now $1,596.99 at B & H Photo & Video
The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for under $600 is a great Cyber Monday deal. That's a generous $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was
$2,496.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy
The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down close to record-low price.
Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, featuring gorgeous picture quality, a robust and immersive sound, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 4K 120Hz gaming and special features for PS5 owners.
LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.
Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals in the UK
Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £999 at PRC Direct with cashback
The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one, and with £100 cashback (the straight price on PRC Direct is £1,099) it's an absolute bargain for our TV of the Year.
LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was
£2,599 now £1,559 at AO.com*
A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. To get this deal, you need to sign up to AO's membership, which is £39 a year. If you don't want to, the non-member price is £1,579 which is in line with other retailers.
*This is a member-only price.
LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was
£999 now £919 at Amazon
One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, our TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for this price is still excellent (though it was £20 cheaper on Black Friday).
LG C3 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was
£1,599 now £1,049 at Reliant
The LG C3 is one of the most versatile OLED TVs available, with extensive gaming features, great picture quality and available in wide array of sizes from 42-83-inch for any situation. We've seen the 48-inch C3 at £1,049 at Reliant, which is its lowest ever price. Grab this one while you can, as it's sure to go quick.
LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £1,099 at Currys
At under £1,100, the LG B3 is an excellent entry-level 2023 OLED that packs plenty of punch in its performance and bring stunning picture quality for a more affordable price than other 2023 OLEDs. Whether it's gaming or movies you'll be using it for, the LG B3 can cover all the bases. This is a good Cyber Monday deal for a brilliant TV, one we described as the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV world.
LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was
£949 now £854.10 at Fenwick
The LG C3 covers all the bases you could need. Excellent picture quality with vivid colours and deep black levels, extensive gaming features and a fantastic smart TV platform combine to make one superb TV. If you love the 42-inch model and want a bigger size, it's also available in plenty of sizes. This is the lowest price we've seen this TV and it's sure to be a popular one.
Cyber Monday OLED TV deals 2023: FAQs
When did the best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals start in 2023?
Cyber Monday is November 27, but the majority of deals running on that day are actually runners from Black Friday on November 24 – they've simply kept running over the weekend. There have been some new price tweaks, but not much in the way of all-new deals.
And actually, the Black Friday deals didn't start on Black Friday anyway – all the official Black Friday sales had started about a week before, and even then, many deals started up to a month before that! Exact prices have changed, but the tune has been largely the same.
What Cyber Monday OLED TV deals are we finding in 2023?
Let’s start with models from last year that are still hanging around. The LG C2 is the really hot one. This OLED TV from 2022 was top of many of our TV buying guides (including our overall best TV ranking) even well into 2023 because it’s just been such amazing value after some permanent price cuts. Stock is running really low now in many sizes, but not all – and with the LG C3 now available to replace it, it's getting some epic final deals to finally clear it from store warehouses.
The LG A2 is an interesting one. This was LG’s cheapest OLED TV from last year, but there is no equivalent cheap model being sold in the US and UK in its 2023 range – the cheapest new model is the LG B3. This means that it's unrivalled on Cyber Monday for super-cheap OLED thrills anywhere that stock remains.
Now, let's move on to this year's model. The two hottest options will be the LG C3 and the Samsung S90C. These generally cost around the same price, and are two fantastic mid-range models. The LG C3 is incredibly well-featured, full of future-proof tech and available in the widest range of sizes of any OLED TV. However, the Samsung S90C has brighter pictures and better sound for the same price – it's our TV of the Year. Both are superb, so keep your eye out for a price battle between them.
At the higher end, you've got the LG G3 and the Samsung S95C. These are the brightest OLED TVs ever made, and again this is a battle of two slightly different-specced TVs at around the same price. The LG G3's picture quality is astounding, and like the C3 is full of future-proofed features. However, the Samsung S95C's pictures are just as good, but it's got better sound and comes with a smart external connections box so only one wire goes into the ultra-thin TV frame. The LG G3 also comes with a wall-mount bracket rather than a stand, while the Samsung S95C comes with a stand only. These two were battling it out for price even pre-Black Friday, and we're already seeing competing discounts from retailers for both models.
