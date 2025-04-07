Best Buy is blowing out TVs ahead of the NCAA Championship game - deals from $70
Record-low prices from Samsung, LG, Sony and Insignia
The day has arrived. The NCAA Championship game is slated for tonight at 8:50 PM ET, which means time is running out to score massive discounts on one of Best Buy's top-selling TVs.
The retailer has run TV sales during the duration of March Madness with record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Insignia. As TechRadar's deals editor who's been hunting for all the best TV deals during the tournament, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and listed the nine best offers.
Luckily, March Madness TV deals coincide with retailers preparing to release 2025 displays. That means you can find clearance prices on older model displays, which is just what we've seen today.
A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,399.99, the best-selling Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99, and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.
Remember that March Madness officially ends tonight, and you might not see clearance prices like this until the next big holiday sale event.
Best Buy's Mega TV sale: today's 10 best TV deals
Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in so that you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 43-inch model is on sale for $449.99.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
For just $269.99, you can get Roku's highly-rated 55-inch 4K smart TV at Best Buy. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring superior brightness and colors that pop. Today's March Madness deal is $50 shy of the record-low price and outstanding value for a QLED display.
In our Sony Bravia XR X90L review, we awarded the TV 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments, and sleek design. It's good for gaming with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support. Today's deal from Best Buy on the 65-inch model is a new record-low price.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The best premium OLED display from Best Buy is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.
