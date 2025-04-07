Best Buy is blowing out TVs ahead of the NCAA Championship game - deals from $70

The day has arrived. The NCAA Championship game is slated for tonight at 8:50 PM ET, which means time is running out to score massive discounts on one of Best Buy's top-selling TVs.



The retailer has run TV sales during the duration of March Madness with record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Insignia. As TechRadar's deals editor who's been hunting for all the best TV deals during the tournament, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and listed the nine best offers.



Luckily, March Madness TV deals coincide with retailers preparing to release 2025 displays. That means you can find clearance prices on older model displays, which is just what we've seen today.



A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,399.99, the best-selling Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99, and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.



Remember that March Madness officially ends tonight, and you might not see clearance prices like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Best Buy's Mega TV sale: today's 10 best TV deals

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV : was $79.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in so that you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $529.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 43-inch model is on sale for $449.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring superior brightness and colors that pop. Today's March Madness deal is $50 shy of the record-low price and outstanding value for a QLED display.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The best premium OLED display from Best Buy is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.