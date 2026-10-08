One sale ends; another one begins. Prime Big Deal Days may have wrapped up at Amazon, but Argos is here with another of its Big Red events. As we've seen before, these sales offer up to 50% off tech, furniture, and toys. I've had a search through it and found 18 of the best deals, including some great low prices on appliances, headphones, laptops, vacuums, and more.

• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale

To see how much of a saving you can get, you simply have to look for the red banner at the top of each eligible product page. For example, the code 'RED10' gets you a saving of 10%, 'RED20' a 20% discount, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' to get a 50% discount.

With these vouchers, I've spotted some excellent deals on a Ninja air fryer, a Shark vacuum and Apple AirPods. Check them out below, as well as all of the biggest savings across the most popular product categories at Argos. And just so you know, the sale runs until October 13.

18 best deals from the Argos Big Red sale