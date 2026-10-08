Argos launches a new Big Red sale — save up to 50% on appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more tech
I've found 18 of the best deals from its regular voucher sale
One sale ends; another one begins. Prime Big Deal Days may have wrapped up at Amazon, but Argos is here with another of its Big Red events. As we've seen before, these sales offer up to 50% off tech, furniture, and toys. I've had a search through it and found 18 of the best deals, including some great low prices on appliances, headphones, laptops, vacuums, and more.
• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale
To see how much of a saving you can get, you simply have to look for the red banner at the top of each eligible product page. For example, the code 'RED10' gets you a saving of 10%, 'RED20' a 20% discount, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' to get a 50% discount.
With these vouchers, I've spotted some excellent deals on a Ninja air fryer, a Shark vacuum and Apple AirPods. Check them out below, as well as all of the biggest savings across the most popular product categories at Argos. And just so you know, the sale runs until October 13.
Argos Big Red sale — quick links
- Appliances: up to 30% off Beko & Hotpoint
- DIY: up to 30% off tools & outdoor goods
- Furniture: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 20% off chairs & accessories
- Headphones: up to 30% off Beats & Shokz
- Health & Beauty: up to 50% off Dyson & Oral-B
- Kitchen: up to 20% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Laptops: from £149
- Phones: up to 20% off Samsung & Motorola
- Smart Home: up to 50% off Blink cameras
- Toys: up to 50% off
- TVs: from £149
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Vax & Shark
18 best deals from the Argos Big Red sale
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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