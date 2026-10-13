Up to 50% off sale at Argos ends soon — I've found the 22 best deals worth checking out before midnight
It's the final day of the latest Big Red event
The Big Red Sale has been running at Argos for almost a week, but the event is due to end tonight, so there are only a few hours left to score savings of up to 50% off tech, furniture, toys, and more. I'm here with one final search through the sale to bring you 22 of the best deals that are worth checking out before it ends.
• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale
As with previous Big Red sales, you need to enter a voucher code at the checkout to receive the discount. Banners at the top of the page will display on eligible products, showing the code and discount value that can be applied.
For example, there's 30% off this Dyson V10 Cyclone when you enter the code 'RED30' at checkout. Other vouchers include 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, and 'RED50' for 50% off.
Other standout deals I've spotted in the sale include 15% off the latest Apple AirPods Pro, 20% off a best-selling Ninja air fryer, and up to 50% off several popular Lego sets. All those offers, plus my highlights from the biggest sale categories, are below, so take a look and see if you'd like to pick anything up before the latest Argos sale ends at midnight.
Argos Big Red sale — quick links
- Appliances: up to 30% off Beko & Hotpoint
- DIY: up to 30% off tools & outdoor goods
- Furniture: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 20% off chairs & accessories
- Headphones: up to 30% off Beats & Shokz
- Health & Beauty: up to 50% off Dyson & Oral-B
- Kitchen: up to 20% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Laptops: from £149
- Phones: up to 20% off Samsung & Motorola
- Smart Home: up to 50% off Blink cameras
- Toys: up to 50% off
- TVs: from £149
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Vax & Shark
22 best deals from the Argos Big Red sale
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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