The Big Red Sale has been running at Argos for almost a week, but the event is due to end tonight, so there are only a few hours left to score savings of up to 50% off tech, furniture, toys, and more. I'm here with one final search through the sale to bring you 22 of the best deals that are worth checking out before it ends.

• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale

As with previous Big Red sales, you need to enter a voucher code at the checkout to receive the discount. Banners at the top of the page will display on eligible products, showing the code and discount value that can be applied.

For example, there's 30% off this Dyson V10 Cyclone when you enter the code 'RED30' at checkout. Other vouchers include 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, and 'RED50' for 50% off.

Other standout deals I've spotted in the sale include 15% off the latest Apple AirPods Pro, 20% off a best-selling Ninja air fryer, and up to 50% off several popular Lego sets. All those offers, plus my highlights from the biggest sale categories, are below, so take a look and see if you'd like to pick anything up before the latest Argos sale ends at midnight.

22 best deals from the Argos Big Red sale