Best Apple early Black Friday 2026 deals in Australia — save up to AU$502 off iPhones, iPads, Macs and more
We're tracking the best Black Friday discounts
Apple Black Friday sales for 2026 should officially arrive later this month, but we've already found a few great deals across Australia. From iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and Apple accessories, there's a deal for you here.
Apple’s own discounts are usually limited, which means the best Apple Black Friday deals tend to come from retailers like Amazon AU, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, plus telco offers from Optus and Vodafone. We’ll keep checking prices for the next few days and highlighting the deals that still look genuinely worthwhile.
For extra savings, you can also take a look at our Apple coupons page.
Before you dig into individual deals, these are the major Australian retailers and telcos most likely to have Apple after Black Friday discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and accessories.
- Amazon AU: discounts on iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods and more
- JB Hi-Fi: everything from iPhones and MacBooks to third-party accessories
- The Good Guys: savings on iMacs, AirPods, iPads and more
- Apple: official prices, accessories, trade-in and direct-from-Apple perks
- Vodafone: save on the iPhone
- Optus: deals on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone Air and more
- Kogan: shop Black Friday deals
Best Apple Black Friday deals 2026
Dropping to their lowest-ever price, this is a fantastic chance to snap up Apple's flagship earbuds. Check out our review for the full story, including the new heart-rate monitoring feature and improved ANC.
Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life. This price is available for both the 42mm (S/M) and 46mm (M/L) sizes, but only for select colours.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not be the very best iPhone money can buy anymore, but it represents a significant improvement over its predecessors with an updated design, a powerful A19 Pro chipset and still some of the best smartphone cameras.
The AirPods 4 are a tempting buy if you want Apple’s latest open-fit earbuds without stepping up to the ANC model. Our AirPods 4 review found they sounded good and offered a secure, comfortable fit despite the lack of in-ear tips.
With the new MacBook Pro now carrying an M6 chipset, the previous-gen M5 MacBook Pro with 16GB is currently discounted on Amazon compared to buying it for AU$3,199 from Apple. There's very limited stock though so it will likely sell out fast.
If you need more RAM, the 24GB variant of the M5 MacBook Pro is also discounted on Amazon. There is a bit more stock available compared to the 16GB above, but hurry — we don't expect this deal to be around for very long
This is a decent buy if you’ve got a compatible iPad and want Apple’s best stylus for drawing, note-taking and document markup. The squeeze and barrel roll controls are the main upgrade over cheaper Apple Pencil options, while Find My support helps if you accidentally misplace it. Just check your iPad model first, because it’s only compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini models. Or grab the discounted standard Apple Pencil from Amazon.
This four-pack is a decent buy if you want to cover keys, bags, wallets and luggage in one go, especially in an iPhone household. Our AirTag 2 hands-on found the new model easier to find from farther away and clearly louder than the original.
Matching the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, the Magic Trackpad is a handy upgrade for a Mac desk if you prefer gestures to a mouse. The large glass surface, Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch support make scrolling and precise control feel more comfortable.
How to find Apple Black Friday deals
You can find the answers to all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple sales questions in our FAQ, but if you just want to know how to find the best deals, we've got you.
The first step is to be on this page – so you're already off to a strong start. To be frank, though, it's unlikely that Apple will be providing massive – if any – discounts on its tech, let alone its newest and best products like the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro, as well as the touchscreen MacBook and iPad mini, Apple Watch Ultra 4 or AirPods 5.
That's why your first stop to snag an Apple deal this Black Friday should be Amazon Australia. If there are deals on Apple's latest products, it's likely Amazon that will offer them.
You're still unlikely to be the only one trying to nab a deal, though (it is Apple, after all) so be prepared to get in quick if you're looking for something specific. Any bargains on Apple are sure not to last too long —deals sell out quickly, particularly on Amazon, so it's important to act fast if you happen to spot a great bargain that works for you.
Apple Black Friday sales FAQs
Why is it called Apple?
There are two reasons that Steve Jobs named his computer company Apple. One is a little funny, and the other is plenty petty, but they're both good reasons. Steve Jobs named Apple as such one, because he loves the fruit, and two, because 'Apple' comes before Atari in the phone book.
Why is the Apple logo bitten?
While there are a whole heap of rumours as to why Apple's apple logo is bitten – even going as far as to ask whether it's alluding to the forbidden fruit of the Garden of Eden – Rob Janoff, the lead graphic designer who created the logo way back in 1977, says that the reason the bite was added was to differentiate its appearance from the of a cherry.
Why is Apple so expensive?
Apple is a top-tier manufacturer of premium tech products. Love them or hate them, they make products that performs well and that people love, and the prices reflect that. That being said, Apple isn't considerably more expensive than any of its competitors.
For example, the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max is the biggest, most powerful iPhone with the largest amount of storage Apple offers. It retails for AU$4,699. But that's not even the most expensive offering — the new foldable iPhone Duo tops out at a whopping AU$5,899 for the 2TB variant. To compare, the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will set you back AU$3,199, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra can cost as much as AU$3,299.
What is Apple's most expensive product?
While the 2TB iPhone Duo is certainly expensive, its mind-boggling AU$5,899 price tag is still far away from being Apple's most expensive product. For that, we have to lean more into computing rather than phones – there's simply only so much cost you can fit into something the size of a phone.
In fact, the most expensive item you can buy from Apple right now is a fully maxed-out Mac Studio, Apple's top-tier desktop PC – and it can get wildly expensive depending on how you configure it. It starts at a relatively reasonable AU$4,299, but can cost as much as AU$45,949. The second most expensive product is the maxed-out MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display at AU$22,424 (but starts at AU$4,599).
Does Apple have a sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
While it's likely that Apple itself will be flaunting some discounts come Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026, it's unlikely that Apple will be the place to shop if you're looking for the best deals.
If you're looking to snag a deal on Apple products, it's likely that retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, Kogan and JB Hi-Fi will be boasting the biggest deals. If the past is anything to go by, cheap iPads like the 11-inch will be the ones to have, but a lot can change in a year.
Does Apple do Cyber Monday?
Yes! Again, like Black Friday, we expect Apple to have some deals on Cyber Monday across a range of its products. However, it's likely that Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Kogan will be offering bigger discounts.
Does the Apple Store have sales?
Yep! While it's unlikely that they offer bigger sales or better discounts than a retailer like Amazon, Apple does offer sale prices. Apple discount codes can help bring the price down,
When are Apple products cheapest?
While there is no one day that Apple products receive guaranteed all-time low prices, in our experience, Apple products are cheapest during end-of-year sales, starting with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, leading up until Christmas and ending with Boxing Day sales.
However, there is a chance that work-focused Apple tech like iPads and MacBooks receive their cheapest prices during the end of financial year period, and EOFY sales.
Does Apple have a student discount?
Yes, Apple does offer a discount for students. In fact, there's an entire store front that offers special education prices for students. Aimed at both university students and educators, Apple's education store allows them to save up to thousands of dollars on tech to help them in their endeavours, and even lets them get freebies – like AirPods – with the purchase of a MacBook or iPad. Right now, you can save on the MacBook Air, iPad Air, iPad Mini and more.
Does Apple have a sale for Christmas?
Yes! While there's no name for it, Apple, along with basically every other retailer looking to boost sales in the leadup to Christmas, will be offering significant discounts. This starts with Black Friday on November 27, and starts up again a few weeks out from December 25.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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