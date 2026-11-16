Best Apple early Black Friday 2026 deals in Australia — save up to AU$502 off iPhones, iPads, Macs and more

Apple Black Friday sales for 2026 should officially arrive later this month, but we've already found a few great deals across Australia. From iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and Apple accessories, there's a deal for you here.

Apple’s own discounts are usually limited, which means the best Apple Black Friday deals tend to come from retailers like Amazon AU, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, plus telco offers from Optus and Vodafone. We’ll keep checking prices for the next few days and highlighting the deals that still look genuinely worthwhile.

For extra savings, you can also take a look at our Apple coupons page.

Before you dig into individual deals, these are the major Australian retailers and telcos most likely to have Apple after Black Friday discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and accessories.

Best Apple Black Friday deals 2026

Save 20% (AU$132) Apple Watch Series 12: was AU$649 now AU$517 at Amazon Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life. This price is available for both the 42mm (S/M) and 46mm (M/L) sizes, but only for select colours.

Save 24% (AU$52) Apple Pencil Pro stylus: was AU$219 now AU$167 at Amazon This is a decent buy if you’ve got a compatible iPad and want Apple’s best stylus for drawing, note-taking and document markup. The squeeze and barrel roll controls are the main upgrade over cheaper Apple Pencil options, while Find My support helps if you accidentally misplace it. Just check your iPad model first, because it’s only compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini models. Or grab the discounted standard Apple Pencil from Amazon.

Save 14% (AU$30) Apple Magic Trackpad USB-C: was AU$209 now AU$179 at Amazon Matching the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, the Magic Trackpad is a handy upgrade for a Mac desk if you prefer gestures to a mouse. The large glass surface, Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch support make scrolling and precise control feel more comfortable.

How to find Apple Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Apple)

You can find the answers to all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple sales questions in our FAQ, but if you just want to know how to find the best deals, we've got you.

The first step is to be on this page – so you're already off to a strong start. To be frank, though, it's unlikely that Apple will be providing massive – if any – discounts on its tech, let alone its newest and best products like the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro, as well as the touchscreen MacBook and iPad mini, Apple Watch Ultra 4 or AirPods 5.

That's why your first stop to snag an Apple deal this Black Friday should be Amazon Australia. If there are deals on Apple's latest products, it's likely Amazon that will offer them.

You're still unlikely to be the only one trying to nab a deal, though (it is Apple, after all) so be prepared to get in quick if you're looking for something specific. Any bargains on Apple are sure not to last too long —deals sell out quickly, particularly on Amazon, so it's important to act fast if you happen to spot a great bargain that works for you.

Apple Black Friday sales FAQs

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Why is it called Apple? There are two reasons that Steve Jobs named his computer company Apple. One is a little funny, and the other is plenty petty, but they're both good reasons. Steve Jobs named Apple as such one, because he loves the fruit, and two, because 'Apple' comes before Atari in the phone book.

Why is the Apple logo bitten? While there are a whole heap of rumours as to why Apple's apple logo is bitten – even going as far as to ask whether it's alluding to the forbidden fruit of the Garden of Eden – Rob Janoff, the lead graphic designer who created the logo way back in 1977, says that the reason the bite was added was to differentiate its appearance from the of a cherry.

Why is Apple so expensive? Apple is a top-tier manufacturer of premium tech products. Love them or hate them, they make products that performs well and that people love, and the prices reflect that. That being said, Apple isn't considerably more expensive than any of its competitors. For example, the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max is the biggest, most powerful iPhone with the largest amount of storage Apple offers. It retails for AU$4,699. But that's not even the most expensive offering — the new foldable iPhone Duo tops out at a whopping AU$5,899 for the 2TB variant. To compare, the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will set you back AU$3,199, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra can cost as much as AU$3,299.

What is Apple's most expensive product? While the 2TB iPhone Duo is certainly expensive, its mind-boggling AU$5,899 price tag is still far away from being Apple's most expensive product. For that, we have to lean more into computing rather than phones – there's simply only so much cost you can fit into something the size of a phone. In fact, the most expensive item you can buy from Apple right now is a fully maxed-out Mac Studio, Apple's top-tier desktop PC – and it can get wildly expensive depending on how you configure it. It starts at a relatively reasonable AU$4,299, but can cost as much as AU$45,949. The second most expensive product is the maxed-out MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display at AU$22,424 (but starts at AU$4,599).

Does Apple have a sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? While it's likely that Apple itself will be flaunting some discounts come Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026, it's unlikely that Apple will be the place to shop if you're looking for the best deals.



If you're looking to snag a deal on Apple products, it's likely that retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, Kogan and JB Hi-Fi will be boasting the biggest deals. If the past is anything to go by, cheap iPads like the 11-inch will be the ones to have, but a lot can change in a year.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday? Yes! Again, like Black Friday, we expect Apple to have some deals on Cyber Monday across a range of its products. However, it's likely that Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Kogan will be offering bigger discounts.

Does the Apple Store have sales? Yep! While it's unlikely that they offer bigger sales or better discounts than a retailer like Amazon, Apple does offer sale prices. Apple discount codes can help bring the price down,

When are Apple products cheapest? While there is no one day that Apple products receive guaranteed all-time low prices, in our experience, Apple products are cheapest during end-of-year sales, starting with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, leading up until Christmas and ending with Boxing Day sales.



However, there is a chance that work-focused Apple tech like iPads and MacBooks receive their cheapest prices during the end of financial year period, and EOFY sales.

Does Apple have a student discount? Yes, Apple does offer a discount for students. In fact, there's an entire store front that offers special education prices for students. Aimed at both university students and educators, Apple's education store allows them to save up to thousands of dollars on tech to help them in their endeavours, and even lets them get freebies – like AirPods – with the purchase of a MacBook or iPad. Right now, you can save on the MacBook Air, iPad Air, iPad Mini and more.