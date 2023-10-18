9 early Black Friday TV deals I recommend buying right now

While the best Black Friday deals are usually reserved for November, I've been very impressed with recent TV offers I've spotted from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. I'm so impressed (and surprised) that I put together a list of all the best early Black Friday TV deals I recommend buying right now.



The list includes a mix of premium OLED TVs and budget sets from brands like Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $59.99. The common denominator of all the early Black Friday TV deals I've listed below is that the prices have never been lower. The deals are so good that I can't guarantee you'll find a better price at the official Black Friday deals event, which is why I'm recommending pulling the trigger right now if you're in the market for a new TV.



Some highlights include LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,499.99), this 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV marked down to just $699.99 (was $1,199.99, and Samsung's best-selling 75-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,949 (was $2,999).



You'll find more of the best early Black Friday TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and you might not see offers like this until the official Black Friday sale. If you want to avoid the madness of Black Friday proper and secure your TV, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

The 9 best early Black Friday TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and always a best-seller during the Black Friday deals event. Amazon just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,496 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Another Black Friday best-seller is Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, and Walmart just dropped this massive 75-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,949. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. We saw this record-low price during Amazon's October Prime Day, and we can't imagine it will go any lower for Black Friday.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Another best-seller that tends to sell out during holiday sales like Black Friday is this Samsung 4K smart TV, and Best Buy now has this 55-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $299.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $300 which is an incredible deal.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for a record-low price of $2,599.99 at Best Buy. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 in today's early Black Friday deals. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K set on sale for just $699.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

