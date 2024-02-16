14 best deals to shop now in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale

The full Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is now live. Hundreds of offers are available today at the mega-retailer across its most popular categories such as TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, gaming and more. You can jump through the link below to browse the entire sale or scroll further down for the 14 best deals I recommend.

Of course, the big draw of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is the huge discounts of up to 40% on major appliances. These savings apply to everything from refrigerators and dishwashers to microwaves and dryers, with additional reductions of up to $500 available on packages from LG, Samsung and more.

If you're not looking for an entire kitchen refit, you can find excellent deals on some top-rated tech. Highlights here include a record-low price for the Apple iPad 10.2 at $249.99 (was $329.99), a big saving on the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell at $59.99 (was $99.99) and the industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $329.99 (was $399.99).

Check out all of those deals and more in full detail below. You can also read through our full Presidents' Day sales coverage for even more of the best offers across TVs, mattresses, laptops and more this holiday weekend.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - the 14 best deals

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is now live, and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. Washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and GE all feature. Extra discounts and gift cards of up to $500 are some of the handy bonuses available on select packages. There's also free shipping, free installation and free removal of old items on some items.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is available for its lowest price ever right now at Best Buy. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi Smart LED E26 Bulb (2-Pack): was $29.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

A simple and affordable starter pack if you're looking to dabble with smart lighting at home. This twin pack from TP-Link comes with two smart bulbs that support millions of different colors and can be controlled using a variety of platforms such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a regular best-seller and Walmart has the latest version of the earbuds with the convenient USB-C charging support on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

HP 15: was $629.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

If you'd like a cheap Windows laptop then Best Buy has $300 off this surprisingly well-built HP 15. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 256GB SSD are perfectly fine for general everyday use and are to be expected at this price point. What stands out, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM, which will give the laptop a solid performance boost and is something we never see at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 64GB version drops it to under $200 which is reasonable if you need a straightforward tablet for general use such as web browsing and watching videos. You get a responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Today's deal at Best Buy is $10 away from the record-low but still terrific value for money if you need a smartwatch that covers the essentials.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $749 now $599.99 at Best Buy

We're fans of the cheaper 600 version of this soundbar here at TechRadar, but for $100 more you can now upgrade to the more advanced Bose Smart Soundbar 900. It's an impressive all-around option with Dolby Atmos support that will fill your space with sound and is good for those who prefer a compact soundbar or don't have space for rear speakers too.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.