Here are 25 deals from Best Buy's Presidents Day sale worth knowing about

It's here. The highly-awaited 2024 Best Buy Presidents Day sale has arrived with impressive deals on OLED TVs, laptops, iPads, headphones and most importantly - major appliances. I've gone through today's Best Buy Presidents' Day sale to bring you the 25 best deals worth knowing about.



• Shop Best Buy's full Presidents' Day sale



Why are they deals listed below worth knowing about? Because they represent outstanding value, with many offers down to record-low prices that you won't find outside of holiday sales. I've listed links to the most popular categories from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale below, followed by the 25 top deals from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, HP and Sony. The star of Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is major appliances, with up to 40% in savings on refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry packages from GE, Whirlpool and Samsung.



Keep in mind that these are limited time offers that end on Monday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains around the web, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales roundup.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - the 25 best deals

Best Buy: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is one of the best, with up to 40% off major appliances. Washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE all feature. Extra discounts and gift cards of up to $500 are some of the handy bonuses available on select packages. There's also free shipping, free installation, and free removal of old items on some items.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a regular best-seller and Best Buy has the latest version of the earbuds with the convenient USB-C charging support on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Today's deal at Best Buy is $10 away from the record-low but still terrific value for money if you need a smartwatch that covers the essentials.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is within $30 of its lowest price right now at Best Buy. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review, thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is available for its lowest price ever right now at Best Buy. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 64GB version drops it to under $200 which is reasonable if you need a straightforward tablet for general use such as web browsing and watching videos. You get a responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: was $429.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

A great choice if you're looking for a cheap Windows machine that can cover the basics well, this Asus Vivobook comes in at well under $300, thanks to a healthy discount at Best Buy. For the money, you're getting a great deal here for a machine with a relatively recent Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, both of which are decent enough for browsing, word-processing tasks, and light spreadsheet work.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the strongest cheap laptop deals right now with this HP Chromebook 15. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 8GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 15.6-inch display.

HP 15: was $629.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

If you'd like a cheap Windows laptop then Best Buy has $300 off this surprisingly well-built HP 15. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 256GB SSD are perfectly fine for general everyday use and are to be expected at this price point. What stands out, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM, which will give the laptop a solid performance boost and is something we never see at this price point.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop: was $799 now $429.99 at Best Buy

For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy. Not only does it have a massive $370 discount currently, but you're paying a great price for a machine with a beefy Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Specs-wise, this machine can keep up with much pricier Windows laptops so it's an absolute steal if you need something with a bit of power.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is still one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get - and it's now reduced back down to its lowest ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $99.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS and an Alexa voice remote.