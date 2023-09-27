The best US VPN in 2023

The best VPNs for the US boost your online privacy and keep your data out of the hands of potential eavesdroppers—allowing you to access content and services that might be restricted by your workplace, ISP, or government. VPN locations also let you compare prices across different regions, so you can snag the best deals on flights and hotels.

The TechRadar team has 15 years of experience putting VPNs to the test. We've put hundreds of services under the microscope, including big names and independent providers, and our combined expertise allows us to make smart recommendations about which VPNs are worth checking out.

So, let's take a closer look at the best VPNs for the US and how you can use them to get the most out of your online experience.

The three best US VPNs at a glance

In a hurry? Here are our top three US VPN picks.

1. ExpressVPN: the best US VPN

Whether you're aiming to enhance your streaming experience, access restricted websites and apps, or fortify your online security, ExpressVPN has you covered. The service stands out from the crowd with blazing speeds and user-friendly apps, and you even have the chance to secure an extra 3 months free and free unlimited cloud backup. Alternatively, you can explore its capabilities risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN: the best US streaming VPN

NordVPN has carved out a formidable, and well-deserved, reputation in the world of VPNs. The service makes bypassing geo-restrictions a breeze, and setting up NordVPN is a piece of cake, too. NordVPN comes with tons of privacy-enhancing features designed to keep snoopers and third parties at bay. Plus, to top it all off, all of its reasonably-priced plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

3. Private Internet Access: the best VPN based in the US

If you're on the hunt for a bargain, look no further than PIA—a stellar service that comes with unlimited device connections, great torrenting servers, and an ad-blocker. If you subscribe to PIA but find that it doesn't meet your needs within 30 days of the money-back guarantee, the service will return your investment, no questions asked.

The best US VPN services in 2023

Below, you'll find our favorite US VPNs and a detailed analysis of their features, performance, ease-of-use, and servers. We'll also let you know what we liked about each provider (as well as what we didn't like), and how they compare to their closest competitors.

The best US VPN in 2023

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a fast, reliable VPN: ExpressVPN is seriously quick, meaning you can tune into HD content without hiccups or endless buffering. ✔️ You want to access the best price deals: an expansive network of servers, in 160 locations, lets you check out bargains from around the world.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need a budget-friendly VPN: ExpressVPN is a premium VPN with a premium price tag. If you want a stellar free service, I'd recommend Proton VPN. ❌ You need unlimited device connections: you're limited to 8 simultaneous connections with ExpressVPN, while PIA and Surfshark support unlimited connectivity.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒ExpressVPN is one of the pricier options in our rankings, but it'll never leave you stranded when it comes to unblocking streaming services and other localized content. Take ExpressVPN for a test drive with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Want to know more? ExpressVPN is just that good, easily claiming the top spot with its roster of features and access to US content. Learn more about the provider in our ExpressVPN review.

ExpressVPN is renowned for its lightning-fast connection speeds, so whether you're streaming, gaming, or simply scrolling through social media, you'll hardly notice any lag or buffering.

Throughout my testing, ExpressVPN consistently provided swift and stable connections, regardless of my location, thanks to servers in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, and tons of other U.S. cities.

If you're on the hunt for a streaming VPN, ExpressVPN won't disappoint. It unblocks popular streaming services like Netflix US, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and more. During my testing, I had no trouble watching same-day blockbuster movie premiers with HBO Max, as well as original series and live sports events.

Lightway, ExpressVPN's proprietary protocol based on WireGuard, optimizes its code for efficiency, which reduces the burden on your device's resources and, therefore, minimizes the VPN's impact on your connection speed. In essence, it allowed me to enjoy the full benefits of a VPN—privacy, security, and access to geo-restricted content—without slowing my connection down to a crawl.

While ExpressVPN doesn’t offer a free plan like ProtonVPN, a subscription is still a worthwhile investment. For the level of security and the consistent performance it delivers, the 15-month plan at $6.67 per month is a reasonable expense. It's like getting premium security for the cost of a cup of coffee each month.

All ExpressVPN apps offer a user-friendly interface. They made my testing experience a breeze—everything was straightforward, from selecting servers to enabling tools via the settings menu. Plus, live chat support ensures that you'll always have a helping hand if any questions or issues arise.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Apps look awesome and feel responsive ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Convenient, with handy Auto-connect features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A top contender in our speed tests ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks all Netflix libraries, Hulu, Disney+, and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Uses military-grade protection to secure your browsing ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Available 24/7 via live chat ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Expensive when compared to other VPNs ⭐⭐⭐

The best US VPN with antivirus

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a VPN with built-in extras: ad-blocking, antivirus, dark web monitoring, and even secure cloud storage—NordVPN goes the extra mile to keep your credentials secure. ✔️ You want to host game servers: NordVPN's Meshnet feature is free to all users, giving up to 60 devices of your choice access to your network, so you can host a local server and play with friends anywhere in the world.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want a simple interface: NordVPN's apps aren't totally inaccessible, but ExpressVPN or Surfshark are both more suitable for beginners. ❌ You intend to torrent: although NordVPN supports torrenting, not all of its servers are optimized for P2P file sharing. PIA, on the other hand, has its own dedicated torrenting servers.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒NordVPN ticks all the right boxes; awesome speeds, industry-leading security, and servers across the US that'll make unblocking content a breeze. Try NordVPN for yourself, risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee..

Want to know more? Read our NordVPN review to learn why its double-encryption makes it extra secure when it comes to protecting your privacy.

NordVPN has a huge amount of servers in the US, across key locations like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. As a result, you'll be able to hop from city to city to enjoy exclusive US content—or join a server overseas if you're looking to avoid censorship.

Did you know that you can also use NordVPN with your Android Smart TV? This is a game-changer, especially if you love streaming high-quality 4K content. It not only enhances your online security but can also help prevent speed throttling. I was able to stream HD YouTube content while using NordVPN without a hint of buffering or stuttering.



You also have the option to take your security to the next level by installing NordVPN directly on your router. Doing so means that all devices connected to your Wi-Fi network will automatically make use of the VPN tunnel, allowing you to protect more than the standard five devices that come with your subscription.

I didn't experience any DNS leaks while using NordVPN—and that's good news. It means the VPN did its job flawlessly by hiding my IP address, my location, and my internet activity from my internet service provider (ISP). With the NordLynx protocol, it's even faster, so you won't be waiting around for your NFL or NBA stream to load.

One drawback is that, although NordVPN allows P2P and torrenting to some extent, it lacks features like port forwarding, limiting its appeal to avid torrenters. If you're looking for a more reliable torrenting alternative, PIA and Proton VPN are both great picks.

All in all, Nord is packed with advanced security options, with two important upcoming projects in development. Project Sonar will introduce a browser extension powered by AI to enhance security against phishing attacks. It'll scan emails for potential scams and help keep users informed about the red flags that indicate a phishing attack. Similarly, Project Pixray will utilize AI to address the issue of AI-generated images, which should help us all verify the authenticity of the pictures we see on the web.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A feature-packed user interface that can get cluttered ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Easy to start, but more advanced options are harder to spot ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Super-fast speeds make streaming a breeze ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks Netflix, Disney+, and many others ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Tough encryption and security tools keep your data out of danger ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Expert advice is available 24/7 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Great deal when you count in everything that it features ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best value US VPN

Subscribe if: ✔️ You intend to torrent: PIA has its own roster of dedicated P2P servers—and the speeds you'll need for snappy downloads. ✔️ You want to connect more than 10 devices: with PIA, you'll get unlimited simultaneous connections for a fraction of the price of NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want to access Disney+: unfortunately, PIA's IP addresses are sometimes blocked by Disney+ and other big-name streaming platforms. ExpressVPN has a more reliable success rate. ❌ Occasional speed fluctuations are a deal breaker: performance spikes can cause issues when gaming—and nobody wants to be pulled out of the zone by their VPN.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒Private Internet Access is a feature-rich provider with bargain prices, and a great reputation across the US. Take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee to try PIA for yourself.

Want to know more? With over 10,000 servers worldwide, PIA is the only VPN based in the US. Learn more in our Private Internet Access review.

If you're looking for US server coverage, it's hard to match PIA (Private Internet Access). You'll be able to take your pick of servers in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, and grab a US IP address with ease. Unlimited device connections and a well-known commitment to user privacy make PIA a stand-out service, and its affordable pricing is the cherry on top.

The PIA interface is intuitive, even for new users, and makes it incredibly easy to connect to any given location. Speed is a critical component of any VPN review, and during my testing, I saw that PIA was pretty quick (although the likes of Surfshark and NordVPN have it beat).

Customizable encryption options give users the chance to tailor their security preferences—which is good news if you like to go deep-diving into settings. I particularly appreciate the support for AES-256 encryption, which is the gold standard for VPN security.

I was eager to see how PIA VPN performed in unblocking streaming services. It succeeded in accessing popular platforms like Netflix and Hulu, and I had no trouble browsing through their content libraries.

However, it's worth noting that not all streaming services are equally cooperative. PIA struggled with Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, which is unfortunate, but ExpressVPN can access them with ease if you're looking for a more well-rounded streaming solution. Unblocking services is a massive challenge across the VPN world, but PIA's compatibility with several major platforms is still impressive.

There's more good news if you're looking for a torrenting VPN. PIA offers dedicated P2P servers, optimized for fast and secure downloads, and the kill switch will kick in to conceal your IP address and maintain your anonymity if the VPN connection happens to drop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Plenty to customize with intuitive navigation ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use VPN newbies might feel daunted by the level of customization ⭐⭐⭐ Performance No slouch, although other market leaders are quicker ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks most major streaming platforms thanks to an expansive server network ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy An audited no-logs service with tough encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Expert advice is readily available ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fair prices for lots of functionality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

Subscribe if: ✔️ You don't want to break the bank: Surfshark packs a ton of features and value for money into inexpensive plans. ✔️ You need unlimited device connections: protect all of your devices, or secure the entire household, with a single account.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're looking for a VPN you can tinker with: there's not a great deal of tweaking to be done with Surfshark's advanced configurations—unlike NordVPN or PIA. ❌ You're looking for a free VPN: Surfshark is one of the cheapest providers available, but Proton VPN gives you access to a decent service without parting with a penny.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒Surfshark has more than 600 servers in the US, low-cost plans, and unlimited simultaneous connections—and you can take the service for a test spin with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Want to know more? Visit our full Surfshark review to see why our favorite cheap provider is also a great pick for US users.

Getting a US IP address is a piece of cake with Surfshark. The provider has servers in 25 cities, meaning virtually every corner of the States is covered—and that's great news if you need a local connection to optimize speeds.

What truly sets Surfshark apart is its policy on simultaneous device connections. Other VPNs can limit the number of devices connected at any one time, but Surfshark supports unlimited connections. This meant I could secure all of my internet-enabled gadgets under a single Surfshark account without worrying about hitting a stingy device limit.

I always consider a VPN's compatibility with different devices when I put them to the test—and Surfshark passed with flying colors. It supports a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. Comprehensive device compatibility is a significant advantage for any multi-device household, as I use multiple devices for work and leisure.

Performance is a critical factor when evaluating a VPN, and Surfshark delivered on this front, too. During my testing, I consistently saw impressive upload and download speeds. Surfshark is incredibly quick and should be able to keep up with intensive online activities like gaming, torrenting, and streaming.

In terms of drawbacks, I was slightly disappointed by Surfshark's kill switch. I wasn't notified when the VPN connection dropped during my tests—and that's a problem, seeing as you could think you're covered by the service's protection when you're most definitely not. Hopefully, Surfshark will address the issue before long.

Surfshark makes up for these issues with a suite of advanced features, some of which are part of the Surfshark One add-on bundle. This bundle includes Surfshark Search, an ad and malware blocker, personal data breach alerts, and an antivirus scanner. There are also plenty of tutorials on the website, in both video and text formats, making it easy for users to troubleshoot solutions to any obstacles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attribute Notes Rating Design Intuitive and suitable for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Apps are fresh and clutter-free ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A blazing-fast service, ireat for streaming and gaming ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks Netflix US, Hulu, Disney+, and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Plenty of security features as well as ad blocking ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support is available to handle any questions ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price An incredibly inexpensive premium provider ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want to try before you buy: free plans generally showcase the VPN's most important features—although you'll need to upgrade to a paid plan to stream content. ✔️ You prioritize security and privacy: ProtonVPN comes from the same team behind Proton Mail, so you can rest assured they're not interested in snooping.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You want a broad server network: ProtonVPN has one of the more limited server fleets in our US ranking—and the number shrinks further if you're a free user. ❌You have a need for speed: Proton VPN isn't a speed demon, unfortunately, with disappointing connection speeds. NordVPN and Surfshark are better picks for the speed-conscious.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒ProtonVPN is a fantastic free option with open-source apps, handy features, and coverage in the US for all users.

Want to know more? Proton VPN is a privacy-conscious choice that goes out of its way to prioritize your security—and you can read more in our in-depth Proton VPN review.

Proton VPN has more than 400 US servers, meaning you'll have easy access to geo-restricted content, and open-source apps that can be customized by tech-savvy users. It's an impressive level of flexibility, and invaluable to anyone who needs unique configurations or additional security measures to protect their web browsing.

In a world where most VPN providers only offer limited free trials, Proton VPN breaks the mold by providing a genuinely free option. While the free plan has some limitations, such as fewer server choices and slower speeds, it's an excellent starting point for those who want to dip their toes into the world of VPNs without committing to a subscription.

With Proton VPN's free plan, I was able to enjoy decent download and upload speeds, making it suitable for general web browsing and light streaming. Unfortunately, however, the plan doesn't support streaming. You'll need to upgrade to a paid subscription to get access to ten Netflix regions, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Proton VPN uses Secure Core servers to maximize security and route your data through multiple locations, starting with privacy-friendly countries like Iceland, Switzerland, or Sweden. This multi-hop approach ensures that your data remains secure even if one server is compromised. Proton VPN doubles down on its commitment to privacy by using RAM-based servers that wipe all data daily, meaning nothing sensitive is ever stored for long.

Because Proton has a small server network, during times of high demand, such as when many users are connecting to the VPN simultaneously, I experienced connectivity issues. By comparison, PIA can handle increased traffic much more efficiently thanks to its larger fleet of servers.

Proton VPN offers user-friendly apps for various platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and even smart TVs. Its intuitive interface makes it easy for both beginners and experienced VPN users to access US-specific content or hop across to overseas servers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ProtonVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A clean UI that's easy to navigate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of Use Simple for both beginners and experts ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance The best free VPN in the business ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks all Netflix regions, Amazon Prime, and more, on paid plan ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Developed by CERN scientists, one of the most secure VPNs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Available through form submission, and knowledge base ⭐⭐⭐ Price Only VPN to offer a completely free plan ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best US VPN FAQs

How to choose an US VPN? While we've shortlisted some of our favorite VPN services in this article, the provider you choose will ultimately depend on your own specific use case. Consider what you'll use your VPN for. Is unblocking US content your priority? Do you need a service that puts privacy above everything else? Or are you looking for an all-rounder? Other important criteria to consider include: US servers: make sure your chosen VPN has plenty of servers in the States—and that they're physically located there. Speed: performance is vital to any streaming or gaming you'll be doing. User-friendly apps: use the VPN's trial period to explore its apps on different devices to get a feel for how they work. Pricing: don't break the bank to get your hands on a US IP address, and be sure to take advantage of our discounts. Extra features: a kill switch, split tunneling, and multi-hop functionality can add all-important security to your browsing sessions. Trials and guarantees: most VPNs give you a grace period where you can try the service for free, or claim your money back within a certain timeframe.

How we test VPNs for the US When putting US VPNs to the test, I connected to a US server to see which content it could unblock—and how reliably. I assess the service's performance, ease of use, and array of features to give you all the insights you need to pick the best US service for unblocking content.

How to unblock the US with a VPN 1. Select a US Server:

Open your VPN app and choose a server located in the United States.

2. Connect:

Click the 'Connect' button in the VPN app to establish a secure connection.

3. Start surfing:

Once connected, you can access US websites and streaming platforms as if you were physically located in the United States, bypassing geo-restrictions.

Is a US VPN illegal? While you're absolutely safe and within your right to use a VPN in the USA, there are countries that have laws against them, including the likes of China and North Korea. However, within the US, VPN services are completely legal to use.

Is a US VPN safe to use? Absolutely. If you use one of the VPNs we've recommended in this article, you'll have no trouble. Bear in mind, however, that there are thousands of VPN services on the market—and they're not all made equal. Some providers are seriously limited (by bandwidth caps and data allowances), and more unscrupulous VPNs even log your IP and browsing habits to sell to equally nefarious third parties.