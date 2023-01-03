Computers need a method for secure recognition between devices, the purpose of which is to be able to trust each other, before further communications take place. Just like you have a unique key to control access to your car, or the front door of your house, this ‘device handshake’ is based on sharing keys between the devices.

What does IKE stand for?

IKE stands for the Internet Key Exchange, which is a network security protocol. This standard protocol is designed to establish secure, and authenticated communication between two devices on the internet. It has gone through a few revisions at this point, which is why it also gets referred to as IKEv1, or IKEv2 which designates the appropriate revision, such as version 2 for the latter example.

IKE accounts for a piece of the Internet Security Protocol (IPSec). This is important to negotiate Security Associations (SA’s), which are the mutually agreeable keys and algorithms designed for establishing a connection via a VPN (opens in new tab).

What is IKEv1?

The IKEv1, often referred to as just IKE, is the first version of the IKE protocol, as defined in RFC 2409. It goes back quite a ways, as it debuted in 1998, as an IPSec-based tunneling protocol. The IKE protocol gets defined in RFC 2409.

IKEv1 has two phases. The first, phase 1, involves the creation of the secure channel, that is authenticated, for the pair of IKE peers, which uses the Diffie-Hellman key agreement protocol. Think about the overall goal of phase 1 is to negotiate via an exchange of proposals on how the security and authentication of the channel will take place.

There are several methods for the key exchange during phase 1. The first is a pre-shared key exchange, which is when each peer enters a key value manually which authenticates the peer. Another is RSA signatures, where, as the name suggests, a digital certificate gets authenticated by an RSA signature. The last involves RSA encrypted nonces, which is a random number that is created by a peer via an RSA encryption algorithm.

Phase 1 concludes when the two peers, at either end of the tunnel accept the proposed security parameters, and put them into process.

After one of these methods is used for phase 1, there is also a second phase. In an analogous process, this uses IKE to propose and agree on the IPSec security associations (SAs), so the data is secure for it to traverse the IPSec tunnel. The possible security proposals include Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) or Authentication Header (AH) with a selected encryption algorithm. This in turn then creates the keys for IPSec.

When a higher level of security is desired, there is the option to use Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). This requires that the phase 2 keys are completely novel by being newly generated, and not based on the phase 1 keys. In some other protocols, for example SKEYID_d generates the keys off the phase 1 keys, so if phase 1 is compromised, it is likely that phase 2 will be compromised as well, making this a less secure process.

Overall, IKEv1 has been replaced by the newer, and more robust IKEv2. This original protocol has been found to be susceptible to Bleichenbacher attacks, which gather device information via a ciphertext that has been modified.

What is IKEv2?

The successor to the original version of IKEv1 is IKE version 2, or IKEv2, which came out several years later in 2005; IKEv2 is defined in RFC 7296. It is the current protocol, using a 2014 update.

What are the advantages of IKEv2?

IKEv2 sought to improve on IKEv1, with several advantages offered over the original version of this security protocol. An often cited benefit is that IKEv2 uses less bandwidth than its predecessor, which is a desirable benefit to maximize data transfer with less overhead. There is also support for mobile platforms, including smartphones (opens in new tab), that was lacking in IKEv1. It is also considered more secure, with support for 256-bit encryption, and is also less vulnerable to denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

There was also effort made to create the connection faster. Whereas IKEv1 requires an exchange of six messages in main mode (although three messages in aggressive mode), IKEv2 accomplishes the connection in four messages. IKEv2 also focuses on a higher level of stability, with the Keep Alive option, with a default setting that keeps it turned on.

How does IKEv2 work?

IKEv2 creates a symmetric key that both sides of the connection utilize. This same key is used for both encryption, and also for decryption of the IP packets transferred across the VPN. This IKEv2 authenticates both sides of the VPN tunnel, and has them agree upon the encryption method. The result of these security negotiations gets known as a Security Association (SA).

Unlike in IKEv1, there is not a phase 1, and then a phase 2 for establishing the connection of the IPSec tunnel, rather it all takes place through the four messages. The first message of the sequence is for a decision on the security attribute. Once this is done, it then moves to the second message of the sequence, which is for each of the parties to authenticate its security attribute. The third message is for the creation of additional SA’s. The fourth, and last message is for the removal of SA relationships, the detection of the liveliness of the IPSec tunnel, and for any errors to be reported.

Conclusion

IKEv1 and its successor, IKEv2 are two important protocols for security while online. While many internet users may not be aware of the benefits of IKE, they use this technology without even knowing of the robust security in place to authenticate devices online, for establishing a secure VPN tunnel. Whether it is the six message exchange across the two phases of IKEv1, or the four message exchange for IKEv2 on a single phase, users are more secure by this key exchange.

