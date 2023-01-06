If you're interested in staying safe online you’ll have probably heard that DNS leaks are a real security risk. But what are they, exactly, and how can you protect yourself?

Every time you access a new website your system sends a DNS (Domain Name System) request to find the site's server. These requests aren't encrypted, which means your ISP, Wi-Fi hotspot owners, even snoopers hanging around your favorite coffeeshop might be able to log your browsing history.

The good news is that by installing a VPN (opens in new tab) it’s possible to encrypt your connection. Doing this instantly reduces the chance that hackers can watch what you're doing. However, not all providers keep you DNS-leak-free, so it's important to check that you're safe.

During the course of this article, we'll explain some DNS basics, along with outlining how and where you're potentially at risk. We'll talk about carrying out simple DNS leak tests too, which can highlight security holes in seconds. If it turns out you're vulnerable, based on the results, we’ll give you some useful ideas on what to do next.

What is DNS?

Accessing a website like techradar.com looks easy enough, just enter its domain name in your browser, right? There's a lot going on underneath though.

In particular, for your browser to find TechRadar's server, it has to translate the techradar.com domain into the server's IP address.

The magic happens via the Domain Name System (DNS.) Your browser sends a request to a DNS server (opens in new tab), asking it to look up techradar.com (or whatever other site you're trying to visit) and the server sends back the IP address.

It's a clever scheme, but it’s also a way of working that delivers some privacy problems as part of the package. For instance, devices normally use your ISP's DNS server, which means it's possible for the company to see and log where you're going online. Not something everything is going to be particularly happy about.

Connect to public Wi-Fi and it gets worse. Even if you're accessing an encrypted https website, your DNS request is usually plain text, so other hotspot users might be able to spy on the sites you're visiting. And if that's not worrying enough, a malicious hotspot could force you to use its own DNS server, log your internet activities, maybe even redirect you to phishing or other fake sites. It opens up a lot of potential security risks, which is why VPNs have become so popular with anyone who wants to spend time online.

What is a DNS leak?

Installing the best VPN (opens in new tab) allows your device to route its DNS requests (along with all its other internet traffic) through a secure connection. Banking-grade encryption hides your web activities from your ISP, hotspot operators and others, as well as shielding you from pesky hotspot hackers.

Well, that's the theory. In reality though, it's not always that simple and this can sometimes be down to a ‘DNS leak’. A DNS leak happens when a VPN doesn't properly protect you, and as a direct result your DNS queries, browsing history and maybe your device IP address are exposed to attackers.

The bad news is you'll probably have no idea any of this is happening. In fact, if you've already installed a VPN, you'll probably think you're entirely safe.

The good news is testing for a DNS leak is easy, and you can check your system within a few seconds.

How do I know if I have a DNS leak?

There are plenty of free DNS leak testing websites around, and the best examples do a great job of pointing out any privacy problems pretty quickly.

With your VPN disconnected, go to dnsleaktest.com and tap Extended Test. Make a note of the DNS server IP addresses listed in the test report.

Connect to the VPN on the device you'll use most often and run the test again. If you see new DNS servers, which don't belong to your ISP, the connection is secure. But, if you still see some or all of your ISP DNS servers, you probably have a DNS leak.

To confirm this, check the same device at a couple of other testing sites. BrowserLeaks, IPLeak and ipx are fast and deliver a stack of extra privacy details. It’s always good practice to carry out a little cross-checking, just to be sure you really do have a DNS leak.

Another important point to note is that passing (or failing) a test on an iPhone doesn't necessarily mean you'll see the same result on a Windows laptop or an Android phone. So we'd also recommend repeating the same leak test on every device you'll connect to the network with - whether that's via an Android VPN (opens in new tab), iPhone VPN (opens in new tab) or something else.

How can I fix a DNS leak?

Flipping every possible app switch probably isn't a good idea, of course, so only make tweaks when they look promising. And whenever you change something, make a note, so you can restore the original setting if it doesn't work, or if you notice other problems have started to occur. A good example of this scenario is that while changing protocol might fix a DNS leak it can also slow you down, which isn’t really what you’re after.

It's hard to believe, but although most VPNs have some form of DNS leak protection, they don't always enable it by default. You can quickly check this though by opening your app's Settings panel and looking for an option like 'DNS leak protection'. Make sure it's turned on.

Enable 'IPv6 Leak Protection', too, if that option is available. You’ll also want to look for and turn on any setting which forces the use of the VPN's own DNS servers. Search the VPN's support site for useful information and this should be easily found in their documentation.

As a last resort, you could try changing your VPN app (opens in new tab)'s protocol (this is the method the VPN uses to connect to its servers.) Some protocols have their own versions of DNS leak protection, so if one fails, another might work. Go back to your app Settings panel and try a different protocol, if you have the option.

Best VPN packages

If none of this helps, maybe it's time to switch to a VPN which doesn't have a DNS leak. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) always delivers leak-free results in our tests. Another measure you can take to help improve security is to enlist the services of another browser, with the Tor browser being a prime example, which can help beef up your security arsenal and maintain your anonymity.

As always, it’s worth bypassing many of the free VPN packages that are out there, simply because they’ll usually have to take a few shortcuts in order to deliver a gratis service. For starters, some free VPN providers have advertising as part of the package, which can soon become tiresome. Equally, you’ll want to know that they’re not selling on your browsing data, which has been known to happen as well.

Things should be altogether different if you select something from the likes of ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, IPVanish, Surfshark and the other major players in the VPN arena. Not only will it be easier to stay on top of any potential DNS leaks, and take counteractive measures accordingly, but you’ll also get a lot more as part of a paid-for VPN package.

Remember, there are always great deals to be had on the best VPNs too. It’s a competitive market, so while it’s prudent to shop around, it’s never a good idea to skimp on security.

Protect your online privacy with the best VPN services (opens in new tab).